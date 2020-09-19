Netizens React To Harsh Goenka's Tweet About 5-star Hotel's Explanation Of 'bhel Puri'

Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share his interesting take on 5-star hotels describing street food. In his tweet, he referred to the local dish of 'bhel puri' as crispy puffed rice tossed in sweet tamarind sauce along with crunchy round wafers. This post by Harsh Goenka has caught netizen's attention and received thousands of likes and comments since it'stweeted.

Waiter in 5 star-Will you have crispy puffed rice drizzled with aromatic cilantro and chefs secret micro-greens, bathed in luscious dates and rare chillies, seasoned with a sauce of sweet tamarind tossed in finely diced potatoes and crunchy round wafers?

I- You mean ‘bhel puri’. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 18, 2020

READ | Harsh Goenka Shares COVID-19 Precautions With Unique Video, Netizens Laud The 'maha Yudh'

Harsh Goenka gives 5-star hotels' explanation of 'bhel puri'

The recent post of RPG Chairman has received over 1600 likes and tons of comments by people. Some of the netizens tried to come up with their own 5-star hotels' style explanation of local foods, others simply chuckled at the tweet. "Potatoes Diced - sliced, moulded with a swiss knife and moulded with Italian wheat with American onions and tossed in olive oil and served in Thai Banana leaf. Master chef special Grinning face", "Gently brown cooked flat thin layered rice pancake stuffed with lightly spiced mashed potatoes, sauteed onions livened up with just a hint of chilli and topped with a swirl of golden butter. And what did You get ?? " were some of the reactions posted by the netizens.

READ | Harsh Goenka Shares 'no Nonsense Coffee Guide', Netizens Thank Him For 'great Help'

Haha yes observed it for many dishes 😂But What pierces is the Price tag for these Rs20 to Rs40 Bikaner stall items costing Rs450 to Rs600 in 5 star.More so if Bill is not getting reimbursed by your office😂😂😂 — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) September 18, 2020

Wait till you taste crispy fried elongated rice pancakes with gently garnished mashed potato fillings served with spicy lentil soup and coconut -and-pepper dip ☺️ — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) September 18, 2020

Now I need to hear the description of a samosa 😂 — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) September 18, 2020

READ | Harsh Goenka's Solution For People 'tired Of Attending Zoom Meetings' Wins Internet; Watch

Netizens love Harsh Goenka's posts

Goenka has often shared witty posts that provide food for thought or a positive insight amid the coronavirus pandemic. In one such post earlier, he inspiring post about tips to invite “happiness” in one’s life that sparked a healthy discussion on the internet. The RPG enterprises chairman in the post stressed on the need to live in the “now” and becoming more solution-oriented in order to feel comfortable in the living. Captioned as “Tips for happiness”, the post includes six points about how can achieve a happy and fulfilled life. Goenka stressed that the primary step towards a happy life is to “stop looking for it” as he discussed other points that impressed the internet.

READ | Harsh Goenka Cites Mario Game To Depict How 'we’re Coasting Past COVID-19', Netizens Agree

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.