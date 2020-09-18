Harsh Goenka Shares COVID-19 Precautions With Unique Video, Netizens Laud The 'maha Yudh'

Chairman of RPG Group conglomerate, Harsh Goenka has caused a stir on the social media by sharing a unique video promoting the COVID-19 precautionary measures and netizens have been lauding the ‘Maha Yudh’ between the pathogen and its 'enemies'. With months into the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the globe have realised the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distance and self-hygiene. In the same light, Goenka shared a video of a war of arrows between the novel coronavirus and the precautions that can stop its transmission such as sanitizers, masks, among other things.

The 26-second-long video starts with a boy shooting an arrow into the air that eventually converts its tip to a surgical mask that medical professionals have often touted as the most effective way to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Soon another person is featured in the video that shoots an arrow later converting into the novel coronavirus with the same spike proteins and when both these arrows collide, the virus loses.

This is followed by more such arrows leading the pathogen to lose in the face of a series of precautions. Harsh Goenka shared the video with the caption talking about the carefulness and carelessness of people amid the pandemic and said ‘save yourself’. Watch:

“Carefulness costs you nothing. Carelessness may cost you your life.”

Save lives. Save yourself. #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MoABmzxBUj — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 17, 2020

Netizens laud ‘hilarious and important’ video

The short video has already garnered over 22.9k views and several internet users have united to laud the importance of the same while also commenting on it is hilarious. Most Twitter users were seen agreeing with the opinion of the clip taking a unique approach to broadcast the precautions that can ‘save lives’ but some also recalled how it reminded them of the ‘Maha Yush’ of Lord Ram and Ravana. Many netizens said that these are trying times and only the mindful people will be able to get out of the global health crisis in a successful manner.

Wear a Mask, and be a HERO!!

Save ur self and save ur surroundings near and dear ones pic.twitter.com/IRSoOAxmdn — Jeetu Baldota (@BaldotaJeetu) September 17, 2020

pic.twitter.com/eoGIlTkl2T and something inspired for everyone — Naval Sharma (@NavalSh21423304) September 17, 2020

All r inspired by seeing this, eventhough dont...... — Rajeev (@Rajeev24375686) September 17, 2020

Nice video post Sir @hvgoenka . That's why I request everyone to take precautions n be little careful. Don't be careless at any point of time. Be careful n take precautions. Bcoz God has blessed us with this life n our life is really very precious. Please think about your fàmily. — Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) September 17, 2020

This proverb reminds of Respected Sri RP Goenka jee who spent his entire life carefully and created Business Empire -King of Amalgamation/Acquisition - Fortunately you are on the same path Regards Ansehgal — A N SEHGAL (@ANSEHGAL1) September 18, 2020

This reminds of yudh between lord Rama and determined Ravana in the epic Ramayana, sir. At last, Rama won and we will also defeat Covid-19 too. — KKRathi (@rprkkrathi) September 17, 2020

Yes the repercussion Of carelessness is always high in general and during COVID it may cost life so best be careful! — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) September 17, 2020

