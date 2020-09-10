Harsh Goenka Shares 'no Nonsense Coffee Guide', Netizens Thank Him For 'great Help'

Last Updated:

Chairman of RPG Group conglomerate, Harsh Goenka recently caused stir on the internet by sharing the “no nonsense” guide for all kinds of "fancy" coffee names.

Chairman of RPG Group conglomerate, Harsh Goenka recently caused a stir on the internet by sharing the “no nonsense” guide for all kinds of coffees with “fancy” names. Saying that he had heard different names of coffees but had never understood the meaning behind it, Goenka shared an image of the blackboard appearing to be displayed in front of some restaurant to make the names of the drink simple for customers to choose. 

Because he had “finally found this”, Goenka said in the caption that he wished to make his followers “wiser” too. From Americano being Black coffee to Flat white being white coffee, the simple hand-written list with chock has taken the internet by storm. The hilarious description even ends by saying tea is “not coffee”.

Netizen laud the ‘great help’

While many Twitter users even shared the “visual representation” of all kinds of coffees, others lauded Goenka’s post and admitted that it was of ‘great help’. Many even talked about how these names “make no sense” and they always end up being confused while ordering at “fancy restaurants” in India and even abroad. Several netizens admitted that because of such confusion created by the kinds of coffees, they are ‘forced’ to choose tea. However, this was also quickly counter-questioned saying that there are equal varieties of teas nowadays. 

