Harsh Goenka Shares 'no Nonsense Coffee Guide', Netizens Thank Him For 'great Help'

Chairman of RPG Group conglomerate, Harsh Goenka recently caused a stir on the internet by sharing the “no nonsense” guide for all kinds of coffees with “fancy” names. Saying that he had heard different names of coffees but had never understood the meaning behind it, Goenka shared an image of the blackboard appearing to be displayed in front of some restaurant to make the names of the drink simple for customers to choose.

Because he had “finally found this”, Goenka said in the caption that he wished to make his followers “wiser” too. From Americano being Black coffee to Flat white being white coffee, the simple hand-written list with chock has taken the internet by storm. The hilarious description even ends by saying tea is “not coffee”.

I’ve always heard fancy coffee types but never understood their meaning. So finally found this ‘No nonsense coffee guide’ - so thought let me make you wiser too! pic.twitter.com/qgpMFfEbOt — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 8, 2020

Netizen laud the ‘great help’

While many Twitter users even shared the “visual representation” of all kinds of coffees, others lauded Goenka’s post and admitted that it was of ‘great help’. Many even talked about how these names “make no sense” and they always end up being confused while ordering at “fancy restaurants” in India and even abroad. Several netizens admitted that because of such confusion created by the kinds of coffees, they are ‘forced’ to choose tea. However, this was also quickly counter-questioned saying that there are equal varieties of teas nowadays.

Coffee ☕️ just enjoy a nice cup Thank You Mr. Goenka 😂 all those fancy terms are useless. Keep it simple https://t.co/P4pe79BaY9 — Melanie (@PanAfricanSoul) September 10, 2020

Nice Coffee Guide. Let me try ...

Coffee = Bean Water 😉😂 https://t.co/ZJKHnP60tx — 🔥 CryptoMaing 🔥 (@CryptoMaing) September 10, 2020

Was standing in line behind your classic Starbucks customer who was taking 10 mins to order her coffee... the order had everything in it expect for coffee 😁#Starbucks #keepcoffeesimple #coffeejargon https://t.co/tDcAznZ4O9 — Blueprint Academia (@bluprntacademia) September 9, 2020

Here's a visual explanation... Hope it helps!😉 pic.twitter.com/0pMXHZEUAk — Manish Sethia (@TheManishSethia) September 8, 2020

I've saved it. Will refer to it on my next trip to a coffee bar! Thanks! — Venkat Ram (@venkatram_india) September 9, 2020

Finally :

Kerala coffee - no nonsense coffee served by a malayalee speaking bearer.

Enjoy!

🌶 — 🌶DEAD SOLDIERS SUCKERS LOSERS DRAFTDODGE SMART🌶 (@HelloCrandil) September 8, 2020

Thanks sir for making it so easy. Even though I drink coffee daily, i get confused by these names — Santosh Kumar Pathak (@Santosh19782) September 9, 2020

Well good translation for those you need! Usually avoid coffee to avoid pimples:) though I like the aroma and taste!Tea appears less acne prone to me! — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) September 8, 2020

