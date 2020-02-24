The Debate
Enroute India, US President Donald Trump Tweets In Hindi From Air Force One; 'Can't Wait'

General News

Exuding his excitement to reach India, US President Donald Trump updated that the US delegation was mid-air and that they will arrive in a few hours. 

Trump

US President Donald Trump, hours before landing to Gujarat, shared a tweet in Hindi. Exuding his excitement to reach India, Trump updated that the US delegation was mid-air and that they will arrive in a few hours. 

"We look forward to coming to India. We are on the way, we will meet everyone in a few hours!" Trump said in a tweet. 

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump via Twitter. He was responding to the US President’s tweet which was posted when he was departing for India from White House. Stating that the entire country was awaiting Donald Trump’s arrival, he opined that this two-day visit was going to strengthen the friendship between India and the US. Moreover, he mentioned that he would meet Donald Trump in Ahmedabad very soon.

READ| '36-hour Tamasha': Congress' Manish Tewari slams US Prez Trump's visit to India 

Donald Trump's India visit 

Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation will arrive Ahmedabad at noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-year-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit. In Ahmedabad, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sundown.

Trump will then depart for Delhi. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. On the February 25th evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

(With PTI inputs) 

READ| Congress poses 5 questions of 'national interest' ahead of President Trump's maiden visit

READ| Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan invited for Prez's dinner hosted for Donald Trump

