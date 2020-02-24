PM Modi Rolls Out Indian Hospitality As US President Donald Trump Lands At Ahmedabad

Minutes ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival at Ahmedabad, PM Modi on Monday, welcomed his guest to his homeland - Gujarat. Extending India's hospitality, the Prime Minister tweeted our traditional belief 'Atithi Devo bhava' (Guests are like God). PM Modi's tweet was in response to Trump's Hindi tweet announcing his impending arrival.

US President Donald Trump, hours before landing to Gujarat, shared a tweet in Hindi. Exuding his excitement to reach India, Trump updated that the US delegation was mid-air and that they will arrive in a few hours. PM Modi had landed in Ahmedabad almost two hours prior to Trump's arrival, ready to receive Donald Trump and his retinue.

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

Donald and Melania Trump will visit Delhi and Gujarat on February 24-25 - marking his first presidential visit to India. The trip - which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will include the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium before he leaves for Agra and then New Delhi. After being received by PM Modi at Ahmedabad airport, en-route to the stadium, a roadshow has been organised in which thousands are expected to greet the leaders.

After the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump will be visiting Gandhiji's Sabarmati Ashram after which he will fly off to Agra - where he will be received by CM Adityanath. The first couple will visit the Taj Mahal and then head to New Delhi. The next day, i.e. February 25, President Trump and his delegation will hold dialogue with the Indian leadership and both leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.