As Donald Trump Lands In India, Here Are Highlights Of His Previous Meetings With PM Modi

US President Donald Trump is visiting India Monday onwards for a two-day visit along with his wife Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other prominent officials. This is Donald Trump’s first visit to India as the US President. Since coming to power, PM Modi and the US President have had multiple meetings, sharing a good rapport.

PM Modi at White House: June 17, 2017

PM Modi was greeted by the US President and his wife Melania Trump outside the White House. He was given a guided tour of the White House including the Lincoln bedroom. On this occasion, the PM and Donald Trump discussed several issues such as peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, energy, commerce and elimination of terrorism. Later, he presented Trump a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp that had been issued by India in 1965 to commemorate the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln.

Read: Shiv Sena Not Excited For US President Trump's Visit, Says 'he Won't Solve Our Problems'

ASEAN Summit: November 13, 2017

The second meeting between the PM and the US President took place just months later in Manila, Philippines on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. The two leaders not only discussed the comprehensive strategic partnership between the US and India but also shared their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Donald Trump appreciated the fact that India had purchased 10 million barrels of oil in recent months.

Read: Ahead Of 'Namaste Trump', Amul Welcomes US President Donald Trump With A Quirky Doodle

G20 Summit: June 28, 2019

In Osaka, PM Modi held a productive meeting with US President Donald Trump on bilateral trade issues. Both leaders were in Japan to attend the G20 Summit. The PM stated that India was committed to deepening economic and cultural ties with the US. Moreover, Iran and defence ties also figured in the discussions.

Read: Enroute India, US President Donald Trump Tweets In Hindi From Air Force One; 'Can't Wait'

G7 Summit: August 26, 2019

The two world leaders again met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. The mediation for the Kashmir region was an important issue discussed in the meeting. PM Modi categorically rejected Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

US Visit in 2019

A piece of 90-minute engrossing music, dance, and multimedia show flagged off the ‘Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’ programme in Houston on September 22. It featured 400 artists from Texas and other parts of the US, with 27 groups performing in a seamless manner. This was followed by an address by US President Trump, who not only laid down the achievements of his administration but also lauded the work of PM Modi’s government in India. Subsequently, the PM delivered his speech, covering a range of issues from Article 370 to highlighting the diversity of the country. Thereafter, Donald Trump and PM Modi held a bilateral meeting at the UN Headquarters on September 25.

Read: PM Modi Rolls Out Indian Hospitality As US President Donald Trump Lands At Ahmedabad

(Image sources: PTI, ANI, Associated Press, @narendramodi, @PMOIndia)