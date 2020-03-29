Coronavirus Lockdown: Cat Startles Owner During Work From Home, Netizens Amused

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, many people have been forced to work from home due to the lockdowns imposed in several countries. Since the beginning of the lockdown, people have been sharing pictures with their new co-workers, their pets, and the hilarious moments they have with them. One such post featuring Chief Operating Officer of Brightwave, Colin Welch, and his house cat called Mabel has quickly gone viral.

'More cat content'

In the 10-second-long video that was uploaded on Twitter on March 25, Welch’s cat Mabel can be seen jumping on his work station. Welch who is obviously startled almost falls off his chair in fright and stops the video. Take a look at the video below.

When you start recording a midweek video update for the team and your cat comes in the window #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/gN7cUeUvdw — Colin Welch (@colinwelch) March 25, 2020

The video, since being uploaded has already garnered over 200,000 views and over 6,000 likes. Take a look at people’s reactions below.

Most excellent catting from your cat 😹😹😹 — Isaac 🏳️‍🌈 (@TabbyBoyIsaac) March 25, 2020

Pawsome catting 🐾😹🐾 — Montague Mouser (@MontagueMouser) March 25, 2020

My furry overload has worked out how to turn on airplane mode on my laptop while I’m in the middle of conference calls pic.twitter.com/m3YbER5Alr — HK Girl (@In_Vino) March 26, 2020

Mine are very much enjoying me being in quarantine. One even bought me a live bird yesterday to say thanks. Like monkeys every time I have a conference call. pic.twitter.com/1vCvCRLYRq — Rebecca (@RebeccaChile) March 26, 2020

They’re taking all the necessary precautions though pic.twitter.com/e2hpDiHaOp — Rebecca (@RebeccaChile) March 26, 2020

Makes a video worth watching, TBH,

More ppl showing surprise pet appearances! — ♥️ (@LoveRunandPray) March 26, 2020

Same cat. same energy. Also, will try and bully humans for their food. pic.twitter.com/XM25TSBBFj — Hailey (@HaileySayHello) March 26, 2020

Hahahaha. This is the best! Thanks. I needed this smile. — Tracy Parish #STAYHOME (@Tracy_Parish) March 25, 2020

I suggest MORE cat content in your updates, not less! :) — Bianca Woods (@eGeeking) March 26, 2020

He's like, 'No you won't'. — jdykt (@jdywm) March 27, 2020

