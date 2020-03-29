The Debate
Coronavirus Lockdown: Cat Startles Owner During Work From Home, Netizens Amused

What’s Viral

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, as people are forced to work from home, an adorable video of a cat disturbing its owner has netizens demanding more cat content

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cat surprises owner working from home, netizens love it

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, many people have been forced to work from home due to the lockdowns imposed in several countries. Since the beginning of the lockdown, people have been sharing pictures with their new co-workers, their pets, and the hilarious moments they have with them. One such post featuring Chief Operating Officer of Brightwave, Colin Welch, and his house cat called Mabel has quickly gone viral.

'More cat content'

In the 10-second-long video that was uploaded on Twitter on March 25, Welch’s cat Mabel can be seen jumping on his work station. Welch who is obviously startled almost falls off his chair in fright and stops the video. Take a look at the video below.

The video, since being uploaded has already garnered over 200,000 views and over 6,000 likes. Take a look at people’s reactions below.

First Published:
