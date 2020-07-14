'That Looks Like A Mean Machine': Anand Mahindra Quips At His Speciality Vehicle For UNPK

Mahindra Defence's high tech 'Mine Resistant Ambush Protected’ Speciality Vehicles, meant for safeguarding troops from mine blasts, looks like a 'Mean Machine' to Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

On Twitter, the billionaire businessman said the speciality vehicle that is designed, produced, and exported for deployment in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations embodies the real spirit of his company "which is about keeping peacekeepers safe". UNPKs are troops employed by the world body to maintain or re-establish peace in an area of armed conflict.

The vehicle also carries 'Interrogation arms' to lift roadside IEDs, informed a senior Mahindra Group executive. Joking about this feature, Anand Mahindra said that such a vehicle 'would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic', suggesting that the arms can be used to lift other vehicles that jam the city roads (a common sight of the pre-Coronavirus world).

That looks like a Mean Machine, @Prakashukla It embodies the real spirit of #MahindraDefence which is about keeping peace keepers safe. ( And if it was street legal, it would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic! 😊) https://t.co/dBrlPP9GfB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2020

READ | Anand Mahindra Coins Names For New 'diseases;' Here's What 'Kanyenza & Webinarcoma' Means

READ | Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'cheapest Possible Tipper Truck', Calls It 'unsafe'

In other news, a recent Twitter poll has placed Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra at third place in the list of cleanest promoters of India. The Twitter survey was conducted by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico last week following which he released the results on June 18, which saw Anand Mahindra grab the third place, right below Ratan Tata and Azim Premji. Anand Mahindra responded to the results by saying that he does not just see being on the list as a positive but also as a huge responsibility.

READ | Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Mumbai Auto With Hand-washing System Amid COVID | Watch

READ | Good News: From Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation To MP Girl Securing Top Rank