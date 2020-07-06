Good News: From Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation To MP Girl Securing Top Rank

With the onslaught of cases and the deaths amid the global pandemic, the updates might sometimes prove to be overwhelming and distressing for our emotional wellbeing. So, here's the day's wrap of all the positive stories from today that may lighten up the mood and spread positivity.

MP girl scores 98.5 percent in 10th board exams, reveals she cycles 24 Km to school daily

While the road to success is hard to navigate, a 15-year-old girl from MP has proven that it might not be impossible and the efforts eventually pay off. Roshni Bhadauria from Ajnaul village of Bhind district cycled nearly 24 km to school every day and has achieved the results of her handwork as she scored 98.5 percentile in 10th boards and came out with flying colours. Speaking to a news agency, the diligent student said, “I was given a bicycle by the government which I used well. I used to study around four and a half hours every day. I want to prepare for IAS in the future.” Riding the bicycle each day to and from her school, the young girl dedicated most of her time back home concentrating on her subjects. However, when asked whether she had hoped to achieve her goals and stand out so distinctly, Roshini said, she had never imagined she would score such a good rank overall.

Anand Mahindra shares a video of kids playing, calls it his 'Monday Motivation'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra gave internet Monday motivation as he shared footage of energetic kids sliding into a river in a village, enjoying themselves despite meager resources and humble living. Shared by one of the fastest-growing social sector organizations Nandi foundation’s CEO, Manoj Kumar, the 22 seconds inspiring clip portrays life experiences of kids in the rural areas that the children in the urban landscape miss out on. The clip shows a bunch of lively kids skidding on the mudslide into the river as they cherish “simple pleasures of life”, as pointed out by Anand Mahindra.

Indeed something uplifting about this video Manoj. Perhaps in a post-Covid world we’ll all place greater value on the simpler pleasures of life. Gives me my #MondayMotivaton to ‘slide’ into my virtual office! https://t.co/B2xdXUPrys — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 6, 2020

NASA astronaut aboard International Space Station shares images of comet NEOWISE

NASA astronauts aboard International Space Station captured a spectacular image of the newly discovered comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE, the third and the only comet discovered in the year 2020 to travel closer to the Earth after a perihelion. On July 4, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken said that the team has set the camera at ISS to automatically take shots every few seconds during their spacewalk. And therefore, the device managed to capture the new bright comet NEOWISE (C/2020 F3) which was first sighted by a space telescope on March 27 at more than 138 million miles from Earth.

Video: Herd of deer spotted in 'heart of Mumbai' as nature heals amid COVID-19 lockdown

While many cities have remained under a total lockdown for months before gradually reopening, many incidents of the wild animals roaming freely emerged as the rivers turned pollution-free and the atmosphere breathes clean of the toxic gases. In one such footage shared on Twitter on July 3 by an environmental activist Afroz Shah, a herd of deer was seen frolicking by the banks of Mithi River in Mumbai as the plantation in the vicinity grew lush green and the river had turned clean.

Positive effects of lockdown.



Location - Mumbai city - Near River Mithi Starting point.



Date /time - 2nd July evening .



This is right in the heart of the mumbai city.



Our cleanup of River Mithi started at this very spot.



Leave mother nature alone.



Mother nature revives. pic.twitter.com/SDS2RvdcWI — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) July 3, 2020

Clever crow asks humans for water, Internet stunned at bird’s trick

A video of a smart crow approaching humans for water as it makes gestures with its beak to convey that it’s thirsty has left the internet in awe at the intelligent bird. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, the 11-second video that has amassed nearly 2.5k views was shot in Croatia and has resurfaced. In the footage, the desperate bird in need of water sprints to a family and pecks at the bottle repeatedly as the kind man seated on the walking trail offers the crafty bird some water. Internet poured an assortment of reactions mainly acknowledging the man’s compassionate act and the clever crow’s acuity in being able to communicate with humans.

You could give some a drop of water, and they’d still appreciate you..

But you could give other the entire ocean, and they’d still take you for granted🙏



That is life. Still give what you can.. pic.twitter.com/V7fMGaVcBR — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 6, 2020

