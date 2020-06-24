Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'cheapest Possible Tipper Truck', Calls It 'unsafe'

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group recently took to Twitter to share his concerns about a rather dangerous "Jugaad", a tipper truck.

Anand Mahindra shares video of 'cheapest possible tipper truck'

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group recently took to Twitter to share his concerns about a rather dangerous "Jugaad". Writing that it was 'cheapest possible tipper truck’ he shared a video clip wherein men could be seen lifting a truck to unload it. The stunt has now left the internet stunned.

The recently shared clip starts by showing a truck filled with logs ready to unload. However, what leaves everybody surprised is that instead of the rear part of truck lifting mechanically, a few men gather to do it manually. As the video progresses, three men hold the truck from its front and lift it so as to create a slant for the logs to slide down.

'It violates safety regulations'

In the caption, Mahindra wrote that it was crazy adding that it violated all "safety and loading regulations". However, he also lauded the determination of the men involved writing that he marvels how men manage and are persistent without resources. Since posted earlier on June 24, the clip has been viewed over 134.8 thousand times and received nearly 10 thousand likes. It has also racked up comments from netizens who have lauded the ‘Jugaad’ of the men involved.

