Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'cheapest Possible Tipper Truck', Calls It 'unsafe'

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group recently took to Twitter to share his concerns about a rather dangerous "Jugaad". Writing that it was 'cheapest possible tipper truck’ he shared a video clip wherein men could be seen lifting a truck to unload it. The stunt has now left the internet stunned.

The recently shared clip starts by showing a truck filled with logs ready to unload. However, what leaves everybody surprised is that instead of the rear part of truck lifting mechanically, a few men gather to do it manually. As the video progresses, three men hold the truck from its front and lift it so as to create a slant for the logs to slide down.

Got this random video today. Crazy. They’ve made this the cheapest possible tipper truck. Violates all safety& loading regulations. Hugely unsafe for those holding the truck up. Yet I marvel at how our people persevere & manage without resources. pic.twitter.com/wYbzp7KjUT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2020

'It violates safety regulations'

In the caption, Mahindra wrote that it was crazy adding that it violated all "safety and loading regulations". However, he also lauded the determination of the men involved writing that he marvels how men manage and are persistent without resources. Since posted earlier on June 24, the clip has been viewed over 134.8 thousand times and received nearly 10 thousand likes. It has also racked up comments from netizens who have lauded the ‘Jugaad’ of the men involved.

There is no equivalent word in English for JUGAAD......and we Indians are too good at it!! — Desh Bhakt (@DdDhanish) June 24, 2020

Handmade Bolero pickup maxitruck plus pic.twitter.com/EfWG1tPY0V — Keshav Singh Solanki (@KeshavSinghSol4) June 24, 2020

The guy who randomly wave in the end, is that guy in your project group who only comes to show his face on the day of submission and still gets all the marks — Vikram Poddar (@BoredRoomComedy) June 24, 2020

Loll.

Aatmnirbhar hain yeh log sir... — Major Pradnya Parte Jadhav (Retd) (@BPradictive) June 24, 2020

This is not innovation. This crazy. — Ansuman (@ansuman_pani) June 24, 2020

In other news, a recent Twitter poll has placed Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra at third place in the list of cleanest promoters of India. The Twitter survey was conducted by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico last week following which he released the results on June 18, which saw Anand Mahindra grab the third place, right below Ratan Tata and Azim Premji. Anand Mahindra responded to the results by saying that he does not just see being on the list as a positive but also as a huge responsibility.

