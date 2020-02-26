UCO Bank Opening Time, Closing Time, And Lunch Time; Here Is A Complete Guide

UCO Bank, a major government-owned commercial bank, was formerly known as the United Commercial Bank. The bank established in 1943 in Kolkata reportedly ranked 294 in a survey conducted by Trust Research Advisory in 2014. UCO Bank headed by Atul Kumar Goel reportedly has eminent professionals from different walks of life in the team.

Banking with UCO Bank is a hassle-free task with its pan-India branches and impressive customer services. If one wishes to visit UCO Bank for banking, they should be aware of UCO Bank's opening time, closing time, and other important details. Here is all you need to know about UCO Bank's working hours:

UCO Bank timings (Monday-Friday) 10:00 AM-16:00 PM UCO Bank timings (1st, 3rd and 5th Saturday) 10:00 AM-16:00 PM UCO Bank timings (2nd and 4th Saturday) The bank is closed on these days UCO Bank timings (Sunday) The bank is closed on these days

What is UCO Bank's opening time (As of February 2020)

UCO Bank's opening time is reported to be 10:00 Indian Standard Time (IST). All account holders and non-account holders can visit the bank at 10:00 AM from Monday to Friday. However, the bank is reported to be closed on Sundays and every 2nd and 4th Saturdays of every month.

What is UCO Bank's lunch time (As of February 2020)

Reports have it that the employees of UCO Bank do not follow a specified lunch timing. But the employees tend to have their lunch between 13:00 to 14:00. Reportedly the employees of UCO Bank take a break in batches to avoid hindrance. Reports have it that, anytime a customer visits UCO Bank during working hours, employees will be available.

What is UCO Bank's closing time (As of February 2020)

UCO Bank closes at 16:00 Indian Standard Time (IST). Reports have it that UCO Bank's Closing Time for all branches are the same, but a slight delay can be expected in the closing time. Meanwhile, the bank operates from Monday to Friday. Reports suggest that the bank remains closed on Sundays and the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month.

UCO Bank NEFT timings and RTGS timings

What are UCO Bank's NEFT timings (As of February 2020)

National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) is an easy way to transfer funds electronically. Allegedly all bank provides the NEFT facility to its customers. UCO Bank also offers NEFT. Here is all you need to know about UCO bank NEFT timings.

UCO bank NEFT Timings (Monday-Friday) 8:00 AM-18:30 PM UCO bank NEFT Timings (Saturday) 8:00 AM-18:30 PM

What are UCO bank's RTGS Timings (As of February 2020)

Real-time gross settlement (RTGS) is an easy way to electronically transfer funds. All bank offers RTGS facility to its customers. UCO Bank also offers RTGS facility to all its customers. Here is all you need to know about UCO Bank RTGS timings.

UCO Bank RTGS Timings (Monday-Friday) 8:00 AM-18:30 PM UCO Bank RTGS Timings (Saturday) 8:00 AM-18:30 PM

(Promo Image Courtesy: Anastasiia Ostapovych on Unsplash)