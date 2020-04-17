UP Govt Allows 11 Industries To Operate At 50% Capacity From April 20, Issues Guidelines

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday issued guidelines about the 11 industries which fall under "continuous process industries" that will be allowed to operate in the State from April 20. Chief Secretary RK Tiwari issued detailed guidelines to all the commissioners and district magistrates about these industries to dismiss any confusion regarding the operations of these units.

Industries to run with 50% of their manpower

These include steel, refineries, cement, chemical, foundries, fertilizers, clothes except apparel, paper, tyre, common effluent treatment plants and sugar mills. According to the guidelines, the transportation of raw material for these industries, as well as the necessary maintenance services would be allowed.

However, the industrial units falling in the 'hotspot' zones will not be allowed to function till further orders. According to the Chief Secretary, the industrial units which have been allowed to function during the lockdown will run with only 50 per cent of their manpower capacity. The industries capable of providing food, lodging, and other facilities to their workers will do so during the lockdown.

However, in case the workers are being brought from outside, the industrial units will make arrangements for their safe transportation. They will also have to maintain social distancing at work. The order also warned that if it is found that units are not following the guidelines, they could be shut down. All workers coming to these units will undergo thermal scanning. The industries will provide sanitizers, masks and clean water to each of the worker coming to work.

Coronavirus pandemic in India

Two more persons died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday while 78 people tested positive for coronavirus infection, taking the total fatalities in the state to 13 and active cases to 805, an official statement said. Among the fresh cases reported on Thursday, 43 are from Tablighi Jamaat met participants, the statement said.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the total tally, 10,824 cases are active while 1,514 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 420 people have succumbed to the virus.

(With agency inputs)