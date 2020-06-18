Vedanta's Anil Agarwal Backs BHEL To Produce World's Best Power Plants Instead Of China

Executive Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited Anil Agarwal on Thursday expressed confidence in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) saying that the PSU had the resources to produce the best power plants in the world. In response to PM Modi's clarion call for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', as well as the recent violent face-off with China, Anil Agarwal stated that BHEL could easily cater to the Indian demand of power plants most of which were mostly imported from China and could do wonders for the country. He also added that BHEL could emerge as a leader in export projects if given full autonomy without being either corporatized or privatized.

Most of the power plants in India are imported from China. BHEL, a PSU, is very capable to produce the best power plants in the world. If given full autonomy and either corporatized or privatized, without laying off any personnel, it can do wonders for #atmanirbharIndia. — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) June 17, 2020

It can not only cater to Indian demand, but also export projects on a turn-key basis. @MinOfPower — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) June 17, 2020

BHEL invites global companies for partnership

Last month, in order to leverage its facilities for setting up of manufacturing bases in India, BHEL had floated an expression of interest inviting global companies to partner with it. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and disruption of manufacturing and global industries, BHEL highlighted how dangerous it was to not let manufacturing activities become concentrated in a single location. This comes in the backdrop of many disgruntled companies, investors and OEMs looking to shift their manufacturing base from China to other countries. India is seen as one of the potential bases for the shift.

