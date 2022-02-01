Quick links:
IMAGE: ANI
The Congress has accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the country's salaried and middle classes by not announcing any relief measures for them in the Union Budget.
Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the salaried and the middle classes have been affected due to pay cuts and high inflation.
"India's salaried class and middle class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all-round pay cuts and back-breaking inflation. FM and PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures," Surjewala said on Twitter. "This is a betrayal of India's Salaried Class and Middle Class. #Budget2022," he said in his initial remarks on the Union Budget.
BUDGET HAS ZERO FOR COMMON PEOPLE, WHO ARE GETTING CRUSHED BY UNEMPLOYMENT & INFLATION. GOVT IS LOST IN BIG WORDS SIGNIFYING NOTHING - A PEGASUS SPIN BUDGET— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 1, 2022
The 68 percent of defence capital procurement budget has been allocated towards local procurement.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 1, 2022
It is in line with the ‘Vocal for Local’ push and it will certainly boost the domestic defence industries.
This year’s Budget has increased the total outlay for effective capital expenditure by a massive 35.4 percent to more than 10.6 lakh crores with the bulk of the money going into the development of social and physical infrastructure in the country. #AtmaNirbharBharatKaBudget— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 1, 2022
Substantial amounts have been allocated towards Research and Development in several sectors including Defence.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 1, 2022
The proposal to reserve 25 percent of the R&D Budget for Startups and Private entities is an excellent move.
Congratulations to PM @narendramodi Ji & FM @nsitharaman Ji for a futuristic #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget laying the blueprint for India’s Amrit Kaal. Emphasis on multi-modal infra & newer avenues for investment will position India at the center of the emerging global economy.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 1, 2022
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में वित्त मंत्री श्रीमती @nsitharaman जी द्वारा पेश किया गया बजट देश में आधुनिक इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर को बढ़ावा देने वाला बजट है, जो नए भारत की नींव रखेगा और 130 करोड़ भारतवासियों की ज़िंदगी बेहतर करेगा। #AtmaNirbharBharatKaBudget— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 1, 2022
This Union Budget 2022-23 focuses on rapid infrastructure development, green economy and expansion of digital economy. Congrats team India.#AtmaNirbharBharatKaBudget @PMOIndia @Narendramodi @BJP4India @PTI_News @PBNS_India— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 1, 2022
On the one hand, the Budget talks of climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi govt is on a destructive path.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 1, 2022
The budget has focused on interests of big business friends of PM Modi. It has not tackled the problems of unemployment and inflation. This budget will only increase the inequality and leave the largest section of our population vulnerable and dependent on handouts.— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 1, 2022
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also criticised the Union Budget calling it visionless, impactless, and reliefless. Going a step further, Shergill said that the Finance Minister has adopted a 'zero relief' policy for the salaried and the middle-class people.
Visionless, Impactless & Reliefless is the net theme of #Budget2022 - Nation was expecting a “booster dose” but budget fails to qualify even as “first dose” !!— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) February 1, 2022
Youth, Women, MSME, Farmers, Middle Class/Salaried Class completely disappointed, dejected & neglected
FM adopts “Zero relief” formula for Middle Class & Salaried Class; No increase in slabs, no decrease in compliance burden, no increase exemptions under 80C (savings) !!— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) February 1, 2022
Budget has shown for BJP middle/salaried class is “forgotten class”!!Betrayed,Neglected and left high & dry!!
After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her Union Budget 2022 speech, Sensex has surged by 879 points, while Nifty has risen by 234 points, currently at 17,574.55 indicating a positive response by the market
Sensex surges 879.62 points, currently at 58,893.79. Nifty rises 234.70 points, currently at 17,574.55 pic.twitter.com/3NKuttuSAb— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
Hailing the Union Budget 2022, Suhel Seth, Managing Partner, Couselage India said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focussed on mental health, urban development and also clarified on the digital march forward.
#BudgetWithArnab | It's a pro-India budget; there's clarity on digital march forward; she addressed mental health, urban development....it's a 25-year forward-looking plan with implementation being the key: @Suhelseth, Managing Partner, Counselage India https://t.co/kFHSHVbnMN pic.twitter.com/snf063FBmH— Republic (@republic) February 1, 2022
With a major highlight of the Budget being taxes on Cryptocurrency, Congress Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
And Ms. Finance Minister, pl do tell the Nation -— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 1, 2022
Is Crypto Currency now legal, without bringing the Crypto Currency Bill, as you tax the crypto currency?
• What about its regulator?
• What about regulation of Crypto Exchanges?
• What about investor protection?#Budget2022
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, taking to Twitter reacted to the Union Budget 2022. Praising the announcements made in the Budget Speech, Mahindra called FM Sitharaman's shortest Budget speech as the most 'impactful'
Brevity has always been a virtue. @nsitharaman ‘s shortest budget address may prove to be the most impactful…— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 1, 2022
#BudgetWithArnab | Finance Minister concludes Union Budget 2022 speech;— Republic (@republic) February 1, 2022
Tune in - https://t.co/E0frrVBeX7 pic.twitter.com/GpkZk2Odfr
Gross collection of GST for January 2022 is Rs 1,40,986 crores, the highest since the inception of GST; this has been possible due to rapid economic recovery post-COVID-19: FM Sitharaman while presenting Budget 2022
Tune in to watch LIVE here -
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said data centre and energy storage system will be given infrastructure status to provide easy financing to the sector.
While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she informed that private equity and venture capital investors invested Rs 5.5 lakh crore in startups.
She further said an expert committee will be set up to suggest measures to help attract more investments.
Measures will also be taken to step up private capital in the infrastructure sector, Sitharaman said.
(PTI)
Current coverage of 'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' is 8.7 crores, of this 5.5 crore households were provided tap water in the last 2 years itself. Rs. 60,000 crore allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23: FM Sitharaman
Current coverage of 'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' is 8.7 crores, of this 5.5 crore households were provided tap water in the last 2 years itself.— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2022
Rs. 60,000 crore allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23 @nsitharaman #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget pic.twitter.com/tEyTojkffn
#BREAKING on #BudgetWithArnab | Any income from transfer of virtual digital asset to be taxed at 30%; Gift of virtual digital asset to be taxed upon recipient: FM Sitharaman in #Budget2022 https://t.co/kFHSHUTeyF pic.twitter.com/AaTW2QtbZK— Republic (@republic) February 1, 2022
#BudgetWithArnab | Any income from transfer of virtual digital asset to be taxed at 30%; Gift of virtual digital asset to be taxed upon recipient: FM Sitharaman in #Budget2022— Republic (@republic) February 1, 2022
Tune in - https://t.co/E0frrVkbV7 pic.twitter.com/vAdm133icu
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed the formulation of a battery swapping policy for EV charging stations.
She also announced the introduction of modern building by-laws.
The minister said the government would also promote the use of public transport in urban areas.
The finance minister added that to promote ease of doing business, as many as 75,000 compliances have been eliminated and 1,486 union laws have been repealed.
Further, she announced that five existing academic institutions for urban planning will be designated as 'Centre for Excellence' with an endowment fund of Rs 250 crore.
A completely paperless e-bill system will also be launched by the ministries for procurement, Sitharaman stated.
(PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to launch a new scheme PM Development Initiative for North East, to promote the growth of the region.
She also said that villages on the northern border of India will be covered under a new vibrant village programme to enhance development.
As much as 95 per cent of 112 aspirational districts have made significant progress in health and infrastructure, the finance minister said in her Budget Speech 2022-23.
She added that projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline which pertain to seven engines will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework.
All post offices, she said, will be linked with Core Banking Solution to push financial inclusion.
(PTI)
Digital rupee to be issued using blockchain and other technologies; to be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
All 1.5 lakh post offices in India will be connected to the core banking system that will enable people to access their account online and also transfer money within post office accounts and to other banks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday.
"In 2022, 100 per cent of 1.5 lakh post offices will come on the core banking system enabling financial inclusion and access to accounts through net banking, mobile banking ATMs and also provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and bank accounts," Sitharaman said.
He added that this will be helpful especially for farmers and senior citizens in the rural areas enabling interoperability and financial inclusion.
Currently, post offices provide savings account services and payments bank services through the India Post Payments Bank.
(PTI)
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended their gains and were trading over 800 points higher in mid-session deals on Tuesday, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her Budget speech.
The 30-share Sensex was trading 842.07 points or 1.45 per cent higher at 58,856.24, and the broader Nifty rose 165.50 points or 0.95 per cent to 17,505.35.
Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 5.30 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC, Infosys, Axis Bank and Infosys.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, 27 scrips were trading in the green. Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's and and State Bank of India were the laggards.
In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index finished 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent higher at 58,014.17. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 237.90 points or 1.39 per cent to end at 17,339.85.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said sharp rebound in the economy was reflected in 2021-22, and growth is expected at 9.2 per cent. Speed in coverage of vaccination has helped in economic recovery, she noted.
Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.31 per cent to USD 91.21 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the domestic capital market, pulling out Rs 3,624.48 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.
(PTI)
68% of the capital procurement budget for defence to be earmarked for domestic industry to promote Aatmanirbharta and reduce dependence on imports of defence equipment. This is up from the 58% last fiscal: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
#BudgetWithArnab | AVGC (Audio, videon gaming, comic) sector promotion task-force with all stakeholders to be set up: FM Sitharaman https://t.co/kFHSHUTeyF pic.twitter.com/uvMfzmfDOd— Republic (@republic) February 1, 2022
Issuance of e-Passports with embedded chips and futuristic technology by 2022-23, announces FM Sitharaman. Watch the budget speech LIVE here -
Ken-Betwa link at Rs 44,605 crores to be taken up to provide irrigation to 9.05 lakh hectares, 65 lakh people drinking water, hydro and solar power: FM Sitharaman announces 5 river interlinking projects
Tune in to watch here Budget 2022 LIVE here -
Strengthening of health infra, speedy vaccination programme implementation and nationwide resilient response to current wave of COVID-19 pandemic are evident to all - FM Sitharman said while presenting the Union Budget 2022