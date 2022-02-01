Last Updated:

Budget 2022 Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Concludes Budget Speech; Sensex Up By 879 Points

Budget 2022 Live streaming: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament in a paperless format. She said that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.2%, the highest among all large economies. Stay tuned for all live updates and highlights on FM Sitharaman's speech on Republic World.

Union Budget Live Updates Online

IMAGE: ANI

13:22 IST, February 1st 2022
Congress: Budget is the betrayal of salaried, middle class

The Congress has accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the country's salaried and middle classes by not announcing any relief measures for them in the Union Budget.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the salaried and the middle classes have been affected due to pay cuts and high inflation.

"India's salaried class and middle class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all-round pay cuts and back-breaking inflation. FM and PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures," Surjewala said on Twitter. "This is a betrayal of India's Salaried Class and Middle Class. #Budget2022," he said in his initial remarks on the Union Budget. 

13:22 IST, February 1st 2022
Mamata Banerjee decries 'Pegasus Spin Budget'

 

13:22 IST, February 1st 2022
Rajnath Singh hails move to reserve 25% of R&D Budget for Startups and Private entities

 

 

13:01 IST, February 1st 2022
Union Ministers congratulate Nirmala Sitharaman for 'futuristic' Budget

 

12:58 IST, February 1st 2022
Opposition reacts to Union Budget 2022

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also criticised the Union Budget calling it visionless, impactless, and reliefless. Going a step further, Shergill said that the Finance Minister has adopted a 'zero relief' policy for the salaried and the middle-class people. 

 

12:53 IST, February 1st 2022
Sensex soars by 879 points post Budget

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her Union Budget 2022 speech, Sensex has surged by 879 points, while Nifty has risen by 234 points, currently at 17,574.55 indicating a positive response by the market

 

12:51 IST, February 1st 2022
Get the biggest post Budget analysis

Hailing the Union Budget 2022, Suhel Seth, Managing Partner, Couselage India said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focussed on mental health, urban development and also clarified on the digital march forward. 

 

12:48 IST, February 1st 2022
Opposition criticises Union Budget 2022

With a major highlight of the Budget being taxes on Cryptocurrency, Congress Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

 

12:45 IST, February 1st 2022
Anand Mahindra reacts to Union Budget 2022

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, taking to Twitter reacted to the Union Budget 2022. Praising the announcements made in the Budget Speech, Mahindra called FM Sitharaman's shortest Budget speech as the most 'impactful' 

 

12:41 IST, February 1st 2022
Finance Minister concludes Union Budget 2022 speech

 

12:31 IST, February 1st 2022
'GST collections for the month of January 2022 are Rs 1,40,986 crores which is the highest since the inception of GST'

 

Gross collection of GST for January 2022 is Rs 1,40,986 crores, the highest since the inception of GST; this has been possible due to rapid economic recovery post-COVID-19: FM Sitharaman while presenting Budget 2022

Tune in to watch LIVE here

 

12:26 IST, February 1st 2022
Union Budget 2022: Data centre, energy storage system to be given infrastructure status, says FM

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said data centre and energy storage system will be given infrastructure status to provide easy financing to the sector.

While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she informed that private equity and venture capital investors invested Rs 5.5 lakh crore in startups.

She further said an expert committee will be set up to suggest measures to help attract more investments.

Measures will also be taken to step up private capital in the infrastructure sector, Sitharaman said. 

(PTI)

12:24 IST, February 1st 2022
Rs. 60,000 crore allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23: FM Sitharaman

Current coverage of 'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' is 8.7 crores, of this 5.5 crore households were provided tap water in the last 2 years itself. Rs. 60,000 crore allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23: FM Sitharaman

 

12:18 IST, February 1st 2022
Transfer of any virtual digital asset to be taxed at 30%: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

 

12:15 IST, February 1st 2022
Union Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman proposes battery swapping policy for EV charging stations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed the formulation of a battery swapping policy for EV charging stations.

She also announced the introduction of modern building by-laws.

The minister said the government would also promote the use of public transport in urban areas. 

The finance minister added that to promote ease of doing business, as many as 75,000 compliances have been eliminated and 1,486 union laws have been repealed.

Further, she announced that five existing academic institutions for urban planning will be designated as 'Centre for Excellence' with an endowment fund of Rs 250 crore.

A completely paperless e-bill system will also be launched by the ministries for procurement, Sitharaman stated.

(PTI)

12:11 IST, February 1st 2022
Updated Income Tax returns can be filed within two years from the assessment year
  • Revised fiscal deficit in 2021-22 6.9% of GDP as against 6.8% projected. Fiscal deficit for 2022-23 estimated at 6.4% of GDP, says FM Sitharaman moving to direct taxes
  • To provide an opportunity to correct an error, taxpayers can now file an updated return within 2 years from the relevant assessment year: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
12:06 IST, February 1st 2022
New scheme for North East to be launched: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to launch a new scheme PM Development Initiative for North East, to promote the growth of the region.

She also said that villages on the northern border of India will be covered under a new vibrant village programme to enhance development.

As much as 95 per cent of 112 aspirational districts have made significant progress in health and infrastructure, the finance minister said in her Budget Speech 2022-23.

She added that projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline which pertain to seven engines will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework.

All post offices, she said, will be linked with Core Banking Solution to push financial inclusion. 

(PTI)

12:03 IST, February 1st 2022
Digital rupee to be issued by Reserve Bank of India: Nirmala Sitharaman

Digital rupee to be issued using blockchain and other technologies; to be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

 

12:01 IST, February 1st 2022
All 1.5 lakh post offices in India to be connected to core banking system: FM

All 1.5 lakh post offices in India will be connected to the core banking system that will enable people to access their account online and also transfer money within post office accounts and to other banks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday.

"In 2022, 100 per cent of 1.5 lakh post offices will come on the core banking system enabling financial inclusion and access to accounts through net banking, mobile banking ATMs and also provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and bank accounts," Sitharaman said.

He added that this will be helpful especially for farmers and senior citizens in the rural areas enabling interoperability and financial inclusion.

Currently, post offices provide savings account services and payments bank services through the India Post Payments Bank. 

(PTI)

11:58 IST, February 1st 2022
Sensex rises over 800 points; Nifty over 17,500

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended their gains and were trading over 800 points higher in mid-session deals on Tuesday, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her Budget speech.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 842.07 points or 1.45 per cent higher at 58,856.24, and the broader Nifty rose 165.50 points or 0.95 per cent to 17,505.35.

Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 5.30 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC, Infosys, Axis Bank and Infosys.

Among the 30 Sensex constituents, 27 scrips were trading in the green. Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's and and State Bank of India were the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index finished 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent higher at 58,014.17. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 237.90 points or 1.39 per cent to end at 17,339.85.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said sharp rebound in the economy was reflected in 2021-22, and growth is expected at 9.2 per cent. Speed in coverage of vaccination has helped in economic recovery, she noted.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.31 per cent to USD 91.21 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the domestic capital market, pulling out Rs 3,624.48 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.

(PTI)

11:56 IST, February 1st 2022
Spectrum allocation auction for rolling out 5G: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Spectrum auctions to be conducted in 2022 to roll out 5G services
  • Contract for laying optical fibre network across all rural areas
11:51 IST, February 1st 2022
Union Budget 2022-23 Highlights so far

 

 

11:51 IST, February 1st 2022
Budget 2022 LIVE: Aatmanirbharta in Defence Sector

68% of the capital procurement budget for defence to be earmarked for domestic industry to promote Aatmanirbharta and reduce dependence on imports of defence equipment. This is up from the 58% last fiscal: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

11:46 IST, February 1st 2022
Tune in to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget speech live on Republic TV

 

11:41 IST, February 1st 2022
'Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizen'

Issuance of e-Passports with embedded chips and futuristic technology by 2022-23, announces FM Sitharaman. Watch the budget speech LIVE here -

 

11:38 IST, February 1st 2022
Union Budget 2022 Live - Key points FM Sitharaman's speech so far
  • Speed in coverage of vaccination has helped in economic recovery.
  • Sharp rebound in economy reflected in 2021-22, growth expected at 9.2%.
  • Big private investment in infra would be guided by Gati Shakti.
  • Inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action four pillars of development.
  • National Highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23.
  • One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced.
  • Govt focus since 2014 on poor and marginalised; govt strives to provide necessary ecosystem to middle class.
  • Desh stack e-portal to be launched to promote digital infra.
  • Railways will develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs.
  • Contracts for multi-modal parks at 4 locations to be awarded next fiscal
11:31 IST, February 1st 2022
Chemical-free natural farming will be promoted throughout the country: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Chemical-free natural farming will be promoted throughout the country with a focus on farmers' land in 5 km wide corridors along the river Ganga, in the first stage: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
  • Rationalized and comprehensive scheme to increase domestic production of oil seeds to be implemented, to reduce dependence on import of oil seeds: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Use of Kisan Drones to be promoted for crop assessment, #Digitization of land records, spraying of insecticides and nutrients: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

 

11:27 IST, February 1st 2022
PLI Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received excellent response: Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next years - FM Sitharaman
  • Towards implementing new Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) Policy, strategic transfer of Air India has been completed Strategic Partner for Neelanchal Ispat Nigam has been selected, public issue of LIC expected shortly, others in process for 2022-23 - FM Sitharaman
  • National Bank for Infrastructure Development, National Asset Reconstruction Company have commenced activities Budget 2021 had provided sharp increase in provision for public investment Economic Recovery is continuing to benefit from the multiplier effect of investment - FM Sitharaman 

 

11:23 IST, February 1st 2022
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 5 river interlinking projects

Ken-Betwa link at Rs 44,605 crores to be taken up to provide irrigation to 9.05 lakh hectares, 65 lakh people drinking water, hydro and solar power: FM Sitharaman announces 5 river interlinking projects

Tune in to watch here Budget 2022 LIVE here - 

 

11:17 IST, February 1st 2022
Union Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman speaks on Govt's response to Covid pandemic

Strengthening of health infra, speedy vaccination programme implementation and nationwide resilient response to current wave of COVID-19 pandemic are evident to all - FM Sitharman said while presenting the Union Budget 2022

