sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 12:43 IST, October 8th 2024

Auto companies likely to report 9% volume growth in September quarter: Motilal Oswal

Rising inventory levels, driven by lower retail demand, have led to increased discounts, making the upcoming festive season crucial for passenger vehicle sales.

Reported by: Business Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
hyundai cars
Automobile original equipment makers (OEMs) are likely to deliver 9 per cent volume growth | Image: Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:43 IST, October 8th 2024