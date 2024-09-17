sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:58 IST, September 17th 2024

Central bank digital currency momentum growing, study shows

The research by the US-based Atlantic Council think-tank published on Tuesday showed that all G20 nations are now looking into central bank digital currencies.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are a form of digital currency issued by a country's central bank. In India, it is issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
