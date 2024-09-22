Published 13:31 IST, September 22nd 2024
Chennai techie electrocutes self to death after being depressed due to work pressure
Police reports suggest that he had been suffering from depression due to work pressure and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Medavakkam
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Business Desk
Chennai techie electrocutes self to death after being depressed due to work pressure | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:31 IST, September 22nd 2024