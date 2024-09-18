sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Row Over 'Emergency' | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • Republic Business /
  • Deepika Padukone's company KA Enterprises buys luxury Bandra apartment for Rs. 17.78 crore: Report

Published 14:21 IST, September 18th 2024

Deepika Padukone's company KA Enterprises buys luxury Bandra apartment for Rs. 17.78 crore: Report

The property is located in the Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society close to iconic Bandstand and was acquired for Rs. 17.78 crore, as per registration doc

Reported by: Business Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Diaspora gives wings to India luxury housing boom
Diaspora gives wings to India luxury housing boom | Image: Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:21 IST, September 18th 2024