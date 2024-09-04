sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:15 IST, September 4th 2024

Government plans special purpose vehicle for pushing aircraft manufacturing in India

Naidu said the civil aviation ministry plans to set up a special purpose vehicle for taking forward efforts to start aircraft manufacturing in the country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Aviation
India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets. | Image: CAPA
