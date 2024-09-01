sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:57 IST, September 1st 2024

HRTC earnings jump 37.5 pc to Rs 70 crore in August

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Sunday said it earned a revenue of Rs 70 crore in August this year, 37.5 per cent higher than Rs 51 crore recorded in the same month a year ago.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
