Published 20:57 IST, September 1st 2024
HRTC earnings jump 37.5 pc to Rs 70 crore in August
Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Sunday said it earned a revenue of Rs 70 crore in August this year, 37.5 per cent higher than Rs 51 crore recorded in the same month a year ago.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
