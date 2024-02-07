Advertisement

Adani Group Nepal airports: The Adani Group is set to make substantial investments in Nepal, focusing on the construction of a new airport near the India-Nepal border and taking over the management of two key airports, as reported by news agency IANS. The report mentions Nepal Finance Minister Ram Sharan Mahat, who said that Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, had expressed interest in investments, particularly in the energy and airport management sectors in Nepal.

The proposal was put forth during a meeting between Gautam Adani and Finance Minister Mahat in Gujarat, coinciding with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit earlier this month. Adani's ambitious plans include managing the Bhairawaha International Airport and Tribhuwan International Airport, among others.

Minister Mahat extended an invitation to Adani to participate in the upcoming Nepal Investment Summit scheduled for April, further solidifying the collaborative efforts between the Adani Group and Nepal.

The move comes at a crucial time for Nepal, which has recently inaugurated two international airports in Bhairawaha and Pokhara. However, these airports have faced operational challenges as India declined to provide airspace for Nepali flights due to their affiliations with Chinese entities.

Addressing this issue, Mahat revealed that Adani has expressed interest in not only managing the Bhairawaha International Airport but also expanding and operating the Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu. Additionally, plans include the construction of the Nijgadh International Airport in Bara.

"A team from the Adani Group recently visited Kathmandu and engaged in discussions with Pradip Adhikari, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, exploring the potential for investment in Nepal's airport sector," stated Minister Mahat.

Sudan Kirati, Nepal’s Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, indicated that the government is actively studying the possibility of creating a comprehensive package to oversee the operations of all three international airports and the construction of the proposed Nijgadh International Airport, according to the IANS report.

The Adani Group, known for its diverse portfolio ranging from ports to edible oils, currently operates airports in India through its subsidiary, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. The foray into Nepal marks a significant milestone as the company extends its reach beyond India for the first time.

