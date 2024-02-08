English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

Adani Group to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat: Gautam Adani

In the last edition of this summit, Gautam Adani had promised an investment of Rs 55,000 crore, which would create 25,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Nitin Waghela
adani
Vibrant Gujarat Summit is stunning manifestation of PM Modi's extraordinary vision: Adani | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: In the next five years, Adani Group will invest Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat, said Gautam Adani, Adani Group Chairman. 

“The investment will lead to the creation of 1 lakh indirect and direct jobs in Gujarat,” he said.

Speaking about PM Narendra Modi contribution to India's industrial growth, Adani said, “Vibrant Gujarat is a stunning manifestation of your extraordinary vision.”

“It merges grand ambition with massive scale, igniting a nation nation wide moments all our states are combating and cooperating to fundamentally re-model India’s industrial landscape,” he said. 

Further, Gautam Adani, said, “Statistics of past decade are remarkable. Since 2014, India’s GDP has grown 185 per cent, and er capita income by 165 per cent. This achievement is unparalled, considering the geo-polictical conflicts and pandemic challenges."

Speaking about PM Narendra Modi, Adani said, "Your achievements in international stage are equally remarkable. You’ve taken us from a nation seeking voice on a global platform to a one that has created a global platform. 

(This is a developing story)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

