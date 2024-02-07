Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 19:45 IST
Air France A350 suffers tailstrike on landing in Toronto
Air France Airbus A350 suffered a tail strike, while landing in Toronto
Landing mishap: The Air France Airbus A350 suffered a tail strike, while landing in Toronto en route from Paris.
The Air France Airbus A350-900 has been operating the long haul flight AF356 from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) when the landing incident occurred, according to media reports.
Following an approach to RWY 24L, the wide-body aircraft bounced on touchdown, and the aircraft tail assembly subsequently made contact with the runway surface during the landing flare, as per media reports.
After the tail strike, the in-flight crew commenced a go around procedure and repositioned for a further approach to RWY 24L. The flight subsequently landed from the second attempt without further incident.
No injuries were reported amongst the complement of passengers and crew during the first landing attempt, however the aircraft sustained fuselage damage as a result of the impact.
Photographs taken by an observer show's the extent of the contact made by the aircraft’s tailplane assembly following the bounced landing.
The aircraft involved in the landing incident was an Airbus A350-900 registered F-HTYH; a two-year old wide body aircraft belonging to the French flag-carrier Air France.
