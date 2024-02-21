Advertisement

Tata Group-backed Air India has announced a strategic move by signing an Inventory Technical Management (ITM) Programme with SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC).

In a deal spanning 12 years, Air India's current fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft will benefit from extensive component support coverage provided by SIAEC. The partnership entails access to SIAEC's inventory pool and extends to repair and overhaul services for airframe and on-wing engine components.

SIAEC, along with its subsidiaries and joint venture entities with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), will play a pivotal role in ensuring comprehensive support for Air India's aircraft operations.

Air India's decision to enter into this agreement comes at a crucial juncture as the airline aims to enhance the efficiency and reliability of its A320 family fleet. With an existing fleet of A320 aircraft and orders placed for an additional 210 A320 family aircraft, as part of a historic order of 470 aircraft placed in 2023, Air India is set for significant expansion and modernisation of its fleet.

The collaboration with SIAEC underscores Air India's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, reliability, and operational excellence. By leveraging the expertise and resources of SIAEC, Air India aims to optimise its fleet performance and deliver superior service to its passengers.

“We are delighted to have SIAEC as our partner. The collaboration will further bolster our repairs and maintenance competencies for the Airbus 320 family of aircraft and enhance our reliability and availability of components for aircraft operations,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India.

