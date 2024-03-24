Advertisement

Vinay Dube, CEO of Akasa Air, highlighted India's remarkably affordable airfares and the immense growth potential within the country's aviation market. As Akasa Air gears up for its inaugural international flight from Mumbai to Doha on March 28, Dube stressed on the airline's commitment to providing exceptional service without resorting to marketing gimmicks.

Dube expressed confidence in India's aviation sector, noting that intense competition has historically been balanced by a focus on fundamental principles. He underlined the substantial growth opportunities for both Akasa Air and other carriers in the Indian market, driven by the country's robust economic expansion.

Advertisement

With plans to list the company in the future, Dube affirmed Akasa Air's aspiration to become one of the world's top 30 airlines by 2030. The airline, founded in August 2022, currently commands a domestic market share of 4.5 per cent and operates a fleet of 24 aircraft.

Regarding air ticket prices, Dube lauded India's airfares as some of the cheapest globally, stressing on their affordability compared to regions like Europe, East Asia, and North America. He acknowledged the price sensitivity among certain segments of travellers but maintained that India offers competitively priced airfares across the board.

Advertisement

Addressing concerns about potential disruptions following the implementation of revised flight duty time limitations for pilots from June 1, Dube assured that Akasa Air has a robust pool of 700 pilots and is focused on maintaining a highly reliable network. He underlined the airline's commitment to punctuality and minimal cancellations, aiming to establish itself as India's most punctual carrier.

In terms of international expansion, Dube expressed optimism about bilateral air traffic rights, noting ample room for growth, particularly in markets like the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Despite some concerns raised by Gulf carriers seeking increased flying rights.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

