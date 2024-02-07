Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Amazon, iRobot merger plan scrapped amid EU antitrust opposition

The proposed $1.4 billion acquisition of iRobot by Amazon faced insurmountable obstacles in gaining regulatory approval from the European Union.

Business Desk
Amazon, iRobot merger plan
Amazon, iRobot merger plan | Image:Amazon iRobot
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Amazon iRobot merger: Online retail giant Amazon, and leading robot vacuum manufacturer iRobot declared the termination of their merger plans due to opposition from European Union (EU) antitrust regulators. As a part of its response to the merger setback, iRobot revealed a substantial restructuring plan aimed at cost reduction. The company disclosed its intention to cut approximately 31 per cent of its workforce, translating to 350 jobs. Additionally, iRobot founder Colin Angle has resigned from his position as CEO. Angle expressed that, given the prevailing challenges, he and the board mutually concluded that iRobot would benefit from new leadership with turnaround expertise.

The proposed $1.4 billion acquisition of iRobot by Amazon faced insurmountable obstacles in gaining regulatory approval from the European Union. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the European Commission antitrust regulators were poised to block the deal. Their primary concerns centered on fears that Amazon might impede iRobot's competitors on its online marketplace, particularly in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Advertisement

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, had announced the merger in August 2022. The company, already the owner of Alexa and Ring, sought to expand its array of smart home devices while also venturing into the virtual healthcare sector.

David Zapolsky, Amazon's general counsel, expressed disappointment over the failed acquisition. "We're believers in the future of consumer robotics in the home and have always been fans of iRobot's products," he said in a statement.

Advertisement

iRobot, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, anticipates reporting a full-year 2023 revenue of $891 million, reflecting a 25 per cent reduction. The company also expects to incur a loss ranging between $265 and $285 million. Under the merger agreement terms, Amazon is obligated to pay iRobot a $94 million termination fee.

Despite completing recent deals such as the acquisition of healthcare provider One Medical and MGM's movie catalogue, Amazon's track record with competition regulators has been mixed. The company is currently embroiled in a prolonged court battle in a Seattle federal court with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC has accused Amazon of utilizing illegal strategies to boost profits within its online retail empire, including an algorithm allegedly responsible for inflating prices by over $1 billion.

Advertisement

In response to the abandoned merger, iRobot shares experienced an 18.5 per cent decline in pre-market trading on Monday. Over the past two weeks since initial reports surfaced about the potential EU regulatory blockade, iRobot shares have plummeted by half.

Critics of the proposed merger argued that it would further strengthen Amazon.com's already dominant position in the smart home devices market.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos17 minutes ago

  2. Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Vedvyas Temple In Rourkela, Odisha

    Videos20 minutes ago

  3. The Most Unique Personality Traits Of Water Sign Scorpio

    Lifestyle24 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health24 minutes ago

  5. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement