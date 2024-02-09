Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

Anti-competitive practices to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore by Flipkart and Amazon: CAIT

CAIT expressed confidence in the CCI's ability to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action against the e-commerce giants.

Business Desk
Flipkart and Amazon CAIT
Flipkart and Amazon CAIT | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Competition Commission of India: The Confederation for All India Traders (CAIT), the apex body representing the trading community in India, has written to the chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Ravneet Kaur, seeking action against Flipkart and Amazon. The request comes in the wake of a case filed by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh in November 2019, alleging serious anti-competitive practices by these e-commerce giants.

In the letter, CAIT highlights that Flipkart and Amazon have been accused of monopolising the sales of mobile phones through exclusive launch events and engaging in practices detrimental to the interests of small traders. These practices include the creation of entities solely for invoicing purposes, deep discounting, exclusive tie-ups, preferential listing, and promotion of private labels.

“As per our information, passage of every month would mean allowing anti-competitive practices to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore by Flipkart and Amazon and a corresponding loss of livelihood for retailers and small traders,” said CAIT in its statement.

“This has been our stance for the past several years,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told Republic Business.

The letter emphasises that such practices need to be addressed urgently to protect the interests of small traders and ensure fair competition in the market.

The letter also references the litigation history of the case, detailing the proceedings before the CCI and appellate courts. Despite initial challenges and legal hurdles faced by the CCI, the Supreme Court of India allowed the CCI to proceed with its investigation into the alleged anti-competitive practices by Amazon and Flipkart.

CAIT expressed confidence in the CCI's ability to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action against the e-commerce giants. The letter underscores the importance of addressing these issues promptly to safeguard the interests of small traders and promote fair competition in the e-commerce sector.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

