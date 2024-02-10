English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Asia investment banks brace for job cuts amid China concerns

Lazard and Rothschild have already initiated restructuring measures with Lazard shuttering its Beijing office and Rothschild disbanding its Shanghai-based team.

Business Desk
Asia investment banks
Asia investment banks | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Asia investment banks: In the wake of mounting economic challenges in China, Western investment banks operating in Asia are bracing for an uptick in job cuts, despite burgeoning deal opportunities in markets like Japan and India. The evolving landscape, marked by declining revenues and geopolitical tensions, has triggered a fresh wave of staff reductions across key financial centers, signaling a potentially tumultuous year ahead for the industry.

Recent developments  

Lazard and Rothschild, prominent players in the investment banking arena, have initiated restructuring measures, with Lazard shuttering its Beijing office and Rothschild disbanding its Shanghai-based team. Meanwhile, Bank of America announced significant layoffs affecting over 20 bankers in Asia last month. These moves reflect a broader trend of downsizing as institutions grapple with challenging market conditions.

Concerns over China  

China's sluggish stock markets and a slower-than-expected economic rebound post-pandemic have intensified uncertainties for investors and dampened domestic demand prospects. Coupled with geopolitical tensions, these factors have led to a retreat of foreign investors and cast a shadow over deal activities in the region, prompting apprehensions about the future of Western investment in China.

Revenue impact  

Data from LSEG reveals a stark decline in income from equities and M&A business generated by global banks from Chinese clients in 2023. Overall investment banking fees in the Asia Pacific region witnessed a 25 per cent drop from their peak in 2021, indicating the extent of the revenue downturn amidst challenging market dynamics.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Outlook and alternatives  

As Western institutions reassess their strategies in light of China's slowdown, there's hope that emerging markets like India and Japan could offer viable alternatives for revenue growth. However, bankers caution that while these markets show promise, fee income growth is likely to remain subdued in the near term. Despite the potential of markets like India, there's no definitive shift in focus away from China as of yet.

Moving forward  

With UBS reportedly planning headcount reductions in response to changing market dynamics, and India's burgeoning deals pipeline offering a glimmer of hope, the industry remains in a state of flux. As bankers navigate through this period of uncertainty, the broader impact of China's economic woes on the investment banking landscape in Asia remains to be seen.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

