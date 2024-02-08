English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Bayer lays plan for US expansion even after blood thinner drug setback

The announcement comes after the blood thinner drug could not demonstrate superiority over a competing medicine

Business Desk
Medicine
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Independent venture: German multinational pharma and biotechnology company Bayer will keep at its expansion plans in the United States even after the November update on its blood thinner candidate.

The announcement comes after the blood thinner drug could not demonstrate superiority over a competing medicine, Bayer’s pharmaceuticals head Stefan Oelrich said.

Advertisement

The drugmaker’s experimental anticoagulant asundexian could still prove to be a blockbuster if its second trial for stroke prevention reads out positively, Oelrich told Reuters.

On the sidelines of the JPMorgan health conference in San Francisco, he said there is also a strong opportunity in the US for Bayer's cardiovascular and menopause symptom relief treatments.

Advertisement

The treatments also include the experimental elinzanetant, which the company claims eased hot flashes and improved sleep in late-stage trials.

"When you look at any of the opportunities that we're talking about (in those areas), typically the reward for innovation in the US is superior to the one in Europe," he said.

Advertisement

Bayer in late November had announced that asundexian was shown to be inferior to Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's established Eliquis for preventing strokes in high-risk patients part-way into a late-stage trial called OCEANIC-AF.

The company had said it started a trial called OCEANIC-AFINA to test the experimental blood thinner in patients with a trial fibrillation who are ineligible for oral anticoagulant treatment because of increased bleeding risk.

Advertisement

The company’s pharma head Oelrich said Bayer still plans to sell the drugs it is developing in the country on its own, instead of partnering with US companies as it did in the past.

The drugmaker intends to move away from relying on partners in the US, with a plan to invest $1 billion on drug research and development in the country in 2023, President of Bayer US Sebastian Guth told Reuters last March.

Advertisement

Oelrich did not comment on whether Bayer would revise its 5 billion euro forecast for asundexian after the trial setback.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting to Begin Shortly

    World9 minutes ago

  2. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  3. Dollar swings on Fed comments; Yuan stable post-inflation data

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  5. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement