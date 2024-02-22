Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Bharti Airtel launches in-flight roaming plans starting from Rs 195

Airtel's postpaid plans offer different data allowances along with voice calling and SMS benefits, valid for 24 hours.

Anirudh Trivedi
Flight
Representative | Image:Flight
Airtel’s In-flight plans: Bharti Airtel has launched in-flight roaming plans, enabling customers to stay connected while travelling onboard flights. These plans offer high-speed internet browsing, voice calls, and other activities, allowing passengers to remain connected even at thousands of feet above ground level. Customers subscribed to roaming packs priced at Rs. 2997 for prepaid and Rs. 3999 for postpaid and above will automatically receive the in-flight roaming benefit at no extra cost.

The postpaid plans offer different data allowances along with voice calling and SMS benefits, valid for 24 hours. Similarly, prepaid customers can choose from different data options paired with voice calling and SMS benefits, also valid for 24 hours.

Amit Tripathi, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing at Bharti Airtel, expressed excitement about the launch. Tripathi said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of providing seamless mobile connectivity to customers across the country. Today, we are thrilled to bring the same service on board a flight through our in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to enjoy high-speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight.”

Airtel has partnered with Aeromobile to ensure the best in-flight connectivity across 19 airlines operating on various international routes. Additionally, the company has set up a 24x7 contact centre to assist customers during their travels. 

Furthermore, customers have the option to manage data usage, purchase additional minutes, and access real-time billing details through the Airtel Thanks App. 

Bharti Airtel shares were trading approximately 2 per cent lower at Rs 1117.50 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as of 11:55 am. 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 12:13 IST

