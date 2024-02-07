Advertisement

Bharti Airtel Q3: Telecom major Bharti Airtel posted third-quarter profits on Monday that fell below market estimates, as the impact of stagnant tariffs and increased costs overshadowed the growth in its subscriber base.

For the quarter ended on December 31, the telecom giant reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,442 crore. This figure missed analysts' expectations, with LSEG data indicating an estimated profit of Rs 2,869 crore.

The challenging quarter reflected the telecom industry's struggle with maintaining profitability in the face of unchanging tariff structures and a surge in operational costs. Despite achieving growth in its subscriber numbers, Bharti Airtel faced the uphill battle of balancing these positives against the headwinds of the current market dynamics.

The impact of flat tariffs and escalating operational costs has been a prevalent theme for telecom operators globally, and Bharti Airtel's Q3 results underscore the ongoing challenges faced by industry players in India. The consolidated net profit, falling short of expectations, emphasises the need for strategic adjustments to navigate the competitive landscape and maintain sustainable profitability.

The shares of Bharti Airtel ended 3.23 per cent lower at Rs 1,113.60 crore apiece on the NSE.



(With Reuters inputs.)