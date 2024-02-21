Advertisement

Green power: Ride-hailing and EV charging startup BluSmart has entered a multi-year Power Purchase Agreement with a Tata Power subsidiary to source green power, and decarbonise mobility at scale.

As part of the partnership, Tata Power Trading Company Limited (TPTCL) will source 30 MW of capacity from Tata Power's expansive 200 MW Solar PV power plant in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan.

Advertisement

This will enable BluSmart to eliminate Scope 2 emissions from the pre-existing 1.4 million sq. ft. of EV charging infrastructure and future charging hubs.

It will also make BluSmart the first mobility player in India to transition from zero tailpipe emissions to a zero-emissions company.

Advertisement

Punit Goyal, co-founder of BluSmart said, “While BluSmart operates an all-electric e-Mobility ridehailing fleet which contributes to zero tailpipe emissions, this significant partnership with Tata Power Trading Company bears testament to its commitment to address the impact of global climate change and achieving the ‘zero-emissions’ status."

The company is paving the path to fully decarbonise mobility at scale, further cementing the alliance with Tata Power as the EV charging infrastructure is powered with 100 per cent clean electricity, he said.



"BluSmart has already covered 0.4 billion electric kms since launch till date, and we are excited that the journey to 1 billion electric kms will now be powered by 100% renewable energy,” Goyal added.



BluSmart operates 6,000 electric cabs, as well as 4,000 EV Charging points across the Delhi NCR area, as well as Bengaluru. Its 100 per cent renewable energy foray is vital to maintain the 1.5°C goal agreed upon in the Paris Agreement.



Tarun Katiyar, CEO of Tata Power Trading Company Ltd said with their partnership, the company aims to decarbonise mobility and support multiple industries in achieving their Renewable Energy Goals.



BluSmart has raised $ 200 million in growth capital (equity & debt), including investments from global climate funds like responsAbility Investments AG, as well as sustainable EV asset financing of $ 210 million backed by leading Development Financial Institutions (DFIs).