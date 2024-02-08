Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Boeing 777-9, world's largest twin engine jet, to make grand debut at Wings India 2024

Derived from the successful 777 twin-aisle airplane, the 777-9 is positioned to become the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet.

Business Desk
Boeing 777-9
Boeing 777-9 | Image:Boeing newsroom
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Boeing 777-9 in India: Aerospace giant Boeing is set to unveil its cutting-edge widebody 777-9 jet for the first time in India at the Wings India 2024 event in Hyderabad. The highly anticipated 777-9 flight test airplane is scheduled to land in Hyderabad on January 16, where it will be on static display for aviation enthusiasts and industry professionals attending the Wings India exhibition on January 18-19.

Image: Boeing 777, Qatar Airways newsroom

As part of Air India's significant order placed in 2023, the carrier is poised to receive ten 777-9s. This move aligns with Air India's fleet expansion strategy, addressing the escalating demand for international air travel in the rapidly growing South Asian market, as highlighted in Boeing's recent press release.

Derived from the successful 777 twin-aisle airplane and incorporating advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family, the 777-9 is positioned to become the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet. With over 450 orders booked for the 777X family, encompassing passenger models like the 777-8 and 777-9, along with the 777-8 Freighter, Boeing anticipates a promising future for its state-of-the-art aircraft.

Ryan Weir, Boeing's Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for India, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We welcome the opportunity to introduce the state-of-the-art 777-9 to India and look forward to its induction in our customers' fleets over the coming years. The 777-9 will become the flagship of many airlines around the world."

Boeing aims to showcase not only the 777-9 but also its array of cutting-edge technologies, services, and top-tier sustenance and training capabilities at Wings India 2024. The aerospace giant is keen on engaging with customers and industry partners to explore the growth trajectory of India's aviation sector during the event.

Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India, affirmed the company's dedication to India's civil aviation growth, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. Boeing's commitment is underscored by strategic investments, including partnerships with entities like GMR Aero Technic to establish a Boeing Converted Freighter line in Hyderabad and the establishment of a Global Support Center in Gurgaon. 

The company has also pledged a substantial $100 million investment in infrastructure and pilot training programs to meet India's burgeoning demand for pilots over the next two decades, according to the Boeing release.

(With ANI inputs.)
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

