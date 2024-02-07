Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Braithwaite & Co faces profitability challenges in FY24 amid leadership transition

The net profit, which climbed from Rs 2.6 crore in 2017-18 to nearly Rs 50 crore in 2022-23, is anticipated to experience a dip in the current fiscal year.

Business Desk
Braithwaite & Co profitability challenges
Braithwaite & Co profitability challenges | Image:Howrah Bridge/Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Braithwaite & Co, the central public sector undertaking famed for constructing the iconic Howrah Bridge, is grappling with challenges as it navigates through a leadership transition, impacting its profitability for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The net profit, which witnessed a steady climb from Rs 2.6 crore in 2017-18 to nearly Rs 50 crore in 2022-23, is anticipated to experience a dip in the current fiscal year. Until December 2023, the profit stood at Rs 17.35 crore, making it unlikely to surpass the previous year's figure in the last quarter of the fiscal year.

Advertisement

Sources revealed that the order book had shrunk from Rs 2,346 crore in March 2023 to Rs 1,473 crore, contributing to the profitability challenges. The slowdown is attributed to the departure of Chairman and Managing Director Yatish Kumar in May 2023, following a successful five-year stint.

Sales experienced a dip between June and August 2023, but under Kumar's leadership, they recovered significantly, reaching Rs 140.63 crore in December. An Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-Indore) case study acknowledged Kumar's role in Braithwaite's turnaround, hailing it as a strategic revival and turnaround success story.

Advertisement

Despite the temporary dip in performance during Kumar's return to Railways duties, he expressed confidence in surpassing targets and regaining momentum. The leadership transition is a focal point in MBA courses on strategic revival, with institutions like IIM Indore and Bennett University incorporating the case study.

Braithwaite, under Kumar's leadership, experienced remarkable growth, with sales soaring nearly 700 per cent since 2017-18, and the company achieving debt-free status. The net worth also saw a significant increase from Rs 6 crore in FY 2018 to Rs 200 crore in FY 2023.

Advertisement

The success of Braithwaite is attributed to diversification into new service-oriented verticals, reducing dependence on low-margin businesses like wagon making. Plans included further diversification into civil construction, bridge cranes, operation and maintenance activities, container manufacturing, solar PV plants, and railway station construction.

While facing profitability challenges in the short term, Braithwaite is working towards appointing a full-time CMD soon, with Muhammed Asad Alam, Chief Rolling Stock Engineer, SER, identified as a potential candidate for the position. The company's long-term vision aims to become a Rs 2,500 crore listed CPSU by 2025-26.
 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Chennai to Have Interrupted Power Supply to Facilitate Maintenance

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement