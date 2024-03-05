English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Business integrity vital for growth, ensuring investor confidence: NCLAT Chairperson

He warned against the repercussions of weak accounting practices, highlighting how they can lead to financial scandals and undermine the business environment.

Reported by: Business Desk
The stock markets painted a varied picture, with Taiwan leading the pack, set to close the year with an impressive 26.7 per cent surge, marking its most robust performance since 2009.
Representative image | Image:Taiwan
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Addressing an international conference on corporate governance, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), reinforced the paramount importance of business integrity for economic progress.

Speaking at the 'Transparent Financial Reporting and Audit Quality' conference organised by the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), Bhushan stressed on the crucial role of companies in maintaining trustworthy financial accounts to foster investor confidence and uphold transparency.

Advertisement

He warned against the repercussions of weak accounting practices, highlighting how they can lead to financial scandals and undermine the business environment. Bhushan underlined the need for constant vigilance to ensure the effectiveness of transparency and governance mechanisms.

As India aims to ascend among the top three global economies, Bhushan reiterated the significance of business integrity in supporting growth and protecting investor interests. He pointed out instances of corporate fraud and emphasised the role of audits in safeguarding shareholder interests.

Advertisement

NFRA Chairperson Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey highlighted the regulator's commitment to enhancing audit quality through firm-wide inspections, aiming to drive systemic improvements and ensure accountability in the audit profession.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health9 minutes ago

  2. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  4. Pakistani judoka dies after suffering head injuries

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Google agrees to restore Indian apps on Play Store: Vaishnaw

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo