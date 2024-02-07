Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Chennai-based Smart Creations installs gold-plated Kalasam at Amawa Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The intricate work spanned 45 days, resulting in a stunning creation weighing 120 kilograms, including a remarkable 400 grams of gold deposit.

Business Desk
Amawa Ram Mandir Ayodhya inauguration
Amawa Ram Mandir Ayodhya inauguration | Image:Amawa Ram Mandir
Smart Creations gold-plated Kalasam: Chennai-based Smart Creations has installed the first-ever gold-plated Kalasam at Amawa Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Crafted using Nano Tech Golden Deposition (NTGD) technology, this 13.5-foot tall gold-plated copper Kalasam is a masterpiece handcrafted by the skilled 72-year-old artisan, Allaudin. The intricate work spanned 45 days, resulting in a stunning creation weighing 120 kilograms, including a remarkable 400 grams of gold deposit. 

Adorning the Shikara of Amawa Ram Mandir, located just 500 meters away from the revered Ram Lalla Mandir at Ram Janma Bhoomi, this Kalasam is not just a symbol of artistic brilliance but also comes with a 30-year warranty.

The NTGD technology employed in this endeavor is the same technology used in NASA/ISRO defense applications and equipment, including the recent Chandrayaan 3, India's lander, and rover mission to the moon.

The historical significance of the Amawa Ram Mandir, situated at the sacred site where Emperors of the Raghu dynasty, including Lord Ram, worshipped their deities, adds to the momentous nature of this installation. The temple, renovated and extended by Acharya Kishore Kunal, a former IPS officer, Vice Chancellor of KSD Sanskrit University, and ex-Chairman of Bihar State Board of Hindu Religious Trusts, sees the golden touch brought by Smart Creations.

Pankaj Bhandari, CEO of Smart Creations, expressed the significance of the contribution to Ayodhya's golden city, stating, "With a mission to bring back the golden glory of our country and sustain the art form of gold plating, we at Smart Creations are extremely delighted to have contributed the first gold-plated Kalasam to the golden city of Ayodhya, especially at a time when history is being created in the holy land of Ram Janma Bhoomi."

He further emphasised the special milestone for Smart Creations as the company enters its twenty-fifth year of artistic journey, focusing on upgrading temples in India to golden temples through gold plating technology and expertise. The installation of 3000 gold-plated Kalasams in shrines across India stands as a testament to Smart Creations' pioneering work and commitment to preserving the country's cultural heritage.

(With PTI inputs.)

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:24 IST

