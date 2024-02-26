Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

CM Yogi inaugurates Adani Defence & Aerospace’s two new facilities in Kanpur

Adani Defence & Aerospace aims to make the Kanpur facilities a cornerstone in India's defence infrastructure.

Anirudh Trivedi
Adani Aerospace Park
Representative | Image:Adani Group
Adani Defence in Kanpur: Adani Defence & Aerospace, a private-sector defence manufacturer backed by Gautam Adani, inaugurated two new facilities for ammunition and missile manufacturing in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Spread across 500 acres, the facilities were inaugurated by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath in the presence of Chief of Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande, and other dignitaries. 

Starting operations within a timeframe of 18 months from land allocation, the Adani Defence and Aerospace aims to make the Kanpur facility a cornerstone in India's defence infrastructure. The facilities will produce a wide range of high-quality small, medium, and large-calibre ammunition, catering to the requirements of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and police.

Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath expressed pride in Uttar Pradesh's industrial transformation and reaffirmed the state's dedication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. 

“Adani Defence & Aerospace has made the largest investment in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, which will play a crucial role in developing a vibrant defence ecosystem. It is encouraging to see the commencement of operations within 18 months of allocating land. It will be a proud moment when ammunition and missiles produced in these facilities will help in securing the nation,” said Adityanath. 

Echoing the sentiments of self-reliance amid recent geopolitical events, Chief of Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande said, “Such large investments and the willingness of Adani Defence & Aerospace to indigenise critical technologies have built confidence in the users to depend on Indian private industry for strategic military supplies. This complex is a major milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in the defence sector.”

Adani Defence & Aerospace, the flagship defence entity of the Adani Group, aims to offer capabilities across various defence segments, including unmanned systems, counter drones, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance technologies, and cyber defence. 

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, “With a planned investment of over Rs. 3,000 Crores, its impact extends far beyond the defence sector. It will create over 4,000 jobs, with five times the multiplier effect on MSMEs and the local ecosystem benefiting from it indirectly. We are committed to ensuring that our efforts are inclusive and sustainable, fostering growth while preserving the environment for generations to come.”

Published February 26th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

