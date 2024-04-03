×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 12:43 IST

CoinSwitch founder Ashish Singhal launches stock broker Lemonn

PeepalCo shared that Lemonn will work towards making investing accessible for all as only a meagre 6% of Indians are currently engaged in stock market.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ashish Singhal
Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, PeepalCo | Image:Lemonn
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PeepalCo launches Lemon: Fintech entrepreneurs Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari launched Lemonn, a stock investing app designed for novice investors, on Tuesday. Lemonn, the brainchild of PeepalCo, is designed to simplify stock investing and make it more approachable and comprehensible for those who are new in the market. 

In the announcement, PeepalCo shared that Lemon will work towards making investing accessible for all as only a meagre 6 per cent of Indians are currently engaged in stock market activities despite post-pandemic economic growth.

Advertisement

Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder and Group CEO, PeepalCo group, said“Our mission is to Make Money Equal For All, to empower India with the right products to build wealth. Lemon will help users diversify their portfolio and participate in India's Growth Story.” 

“Millions of Indians find stock markets complicated even today. Despite the post-pandemic growth, only about 6 per cent of Indians invest in stock markets. We aim to bridge this gap, by making stock investing engaging, informative, and effortless,” he added.

Advertisement

With Lemonn's user-centric design and intuitive interface, investors can explore investment opportunities, that also feature curated industry-based stock offerings. The app also includes educational resources, featuring a glossary that demystifies financial jargon and market terminology. 

According to the announcement, With Lemonn PeepalCo is planning to expand its operations into stock broking and will be housed as a separate business division with its own managing and operations teams. Devam Sardana will lead the team at Lemonn and assume the role of Business Head. 

Advertisement

“Devam has actively worked towards the launch of Lemonn right from day one from when it was just an idea on paper to a reality now. I’m confident in his ability to make Lemonn a product loved by millions of investors,” said Singhal. 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ishant Sharma's advice to Mayank Yadav

Ishant helps Mayank Yadav

a minute ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

5 minutes ago
telecom towers

Singtel Optus divestment

8 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI keep the rates steady

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

9 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

news

10 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Lucky For Vijay

11 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

13 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith wants to face Yadav

15 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

18 minutes ago
rishi sunak

news

21 minutes ago
Sushil Modi, Deepfake

Sushil Modi

27 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Ordeal

29 minutes ago
Education News

GUJCET answer key out

30 minutes ago
Sam Bankman-Fried

SBF and Gary Wang

31 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7's 65th Hat-Trick

33 minutes ago
HCLTech Google Cloud partnership

HCLTech-Google partner

34 minutes ago
Mandya sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh With PM Modi

Sumalatha To Support HDK

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News3 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo