Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Colgate-Palmolive India reports impressive Q3 profit surge driven by lower expenses and urban demand

For the quarter ended December 31, net profit escalated to Rs 330 crore, surpassing the figure of Rs 243 crore reported in the same period a year earlier.

Business Desk
Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 financials
Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 financials | Image:Colgate-Palmolive
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Colgate-Palmolive Q3 results: Colgate-Palmolive (India) has unveiled a robust financial performance in the third quarter, registering a significant 35.7 per cent jump in profit on Monday. The company attributes this notable surge to robust urban demand and a decrease in expenses.

For the quarter ended December 31, net profit escalated to Rs 330 crore, surpassing the figure of Rs 243 crore reported in the same period a year earlier. The positive momentum in profit is reflective of the strong consumer demand observed in urban areas and strategic cost management initiatives.

Advertisement

The consumer goods sector, including Colgate-Palmolive (India), has experienced a boost in sales driven by urban consumers with higher average incomes, even amid the backdrop of elevated prices for essential goods.

Total expenses for Colgate-Palmolive (India) saw a 0.5 per cent reduction, primarily influenced by lower inventory and raw material costs, contributing to the overall positive financial performance.

Advertisement

The Indian arm of the US-based consumer goods major reported an impressive 8.2 per cent increase in sales, reaching Rs 1,386 crore, with the core oral care category playing a significant role in driving this growth.

CEO Prabha Narasimhan highlighted the company's outreach efforts, mentioning a successful campaign during the quarter that reached over 300 million people in urban India, enhancing brand visibility and consumer engagement.

Advertisement

In contrast, rival Hindustan Unilever posted a smaller-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Friday, citing intensified competition in the consumer goods sector and weaker demand in rural markets.

Looking ahead, Dabur India, set to report results next week, anticipates mid- to high-single-digit growth in consolidated revenue for the third quarter. The company attributes this projection to subdued pricing growth and disparities in demand between rural and urban areas.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News4 minutes ago

  2. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News4 minutes ago

  3. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement