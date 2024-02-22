English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 18:37 IST

Critical Showdown at Byju: Shareholders to Vote on CEO Ouster Raveendran

The court, on Wednesday, declined to stay the EGM initiated by shareholders holding over 32 per cent stake, with Raveendran's family owning 26.3 per cent.

Business Desk
BYJU'S
BYJU'S | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ouster for CEO: Byju's shareholders are gearing up for a decisive vote on a resolution to oust founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and his family members. The vote, scheduled for Friday at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), follows allegations of mismanagement and failures that have shadowed what was once India's leading tech startup.

While the outcome of the vote won't be implemented until March 13, pending a Karnataka High Court hearing on Raveendran's plea challenging the move, tensions are running high. The court, on Wednesday, declined to stay the EGM initiated by shareholders holding over 32 per cent stake, with Raveendran's family owning 26.3 per cent.

Advertisement

The proposed resolution targets the removal of the current board of Think & Learn, the entity operating Byju's, which includes Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath, and his brother Riju Ravindran. The educational technology firm, once valued at $22 billion in 2022, has seen a stark decline to $200 million in a recent rights issue.

Raveendran has sought to reassure investors, pledging increased transparency on fund utilization and committing to a board restructuring. Allegations cited in the EGM notice range from financial mismanagement and erosion of value to failure in enforcing legal rights and concealing material information.

Advertisement

The notice sheds light on issues such as a show cause notice from the Enforcement Directorate, conflicts with the BCCI over cricket sponsorship, and accusations of Raveendran misleading shareholders about a term loan. Additional charges include audit delays, payment delays of statutory obligations, and obligations to employees.

Supported by major stakeholders including General Atlantic, Peak XV, Sofina, Chan Zuckerberg, Owl, and Sands, who collectively hold about 30 per cent stake, the EGM outcome will significantly shape the leadership and trajectory of one of India's prominent edtech players. The looming vote underscores the challenges faced by Byju amid a shifting landscape in the tech sector.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 18:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

3 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

8 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

19 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

20 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

20 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

20 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'One thing he has to understand is that...': Rathour to Rajat Patidar

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Massive Protest at Thane School After Alleged Molestation of 8 Students

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Jigra: Alia Shares Adorable Pics With Vedang Raina As They Wrap Shoot

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. Swiggy Reacts Strongly After One X User Disrespects 'Poha'

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Rakul Shows Off Her Chooda, Mehendi As She Steps Out With Husband Jackky

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo