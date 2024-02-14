English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Defence Ministry made over Rs 1 trillion worth orders on Government's e-Marketplace

In line with GeM's commitment to promoting social inclusion, MoD has awarded 50.7% of total orders, totalling Rs 60,593 crore, to Micro and Small Enterprises.

Business Desk
Ministry of Defence procurement
Ministry of Defence procurement | Image:Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ministry of Defence procurement: The Ministry of Defence's (MoD) orders from Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal have crossed the remarkable milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore mark. This achievement underscores the Ministry's commitment to optimising public spending in the Defence sector. The transactions, amounting to approximately Rs 45,800 crore, have been awarded in the current financial year alone. GeM has played a pivotal role in facilitating various procurement needs of the MoD, ranging from general store items like eggs to critical defence acquisitions such as missile systems, with over 5.47 lakh orders executed.

PK Singh, CEO of GeM, highlighted the significance of this milestone, and stressed the Ministry's dedication to embracing change and contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. MoD's proactive approach towards adopting GeM has made it the first central government entity to achieve this remarkable feat.

Advertisement

In line with GeM's commitment to promoting social inclusion, MoD has awarded 50.7 per cent of the total orders, totalling Rs 60,593 crore, to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs). This significant allocation to MSEs is instrumental in driving India's economy towards self-reliance and fostering entrepreneurship in the Defence sector.

Since its inception, MoD has been an enthusiastic participant in GeM, with nearly 19,800 MoD buyers from various regions across the country, including remote areas like North-Eastern States, Leh-Ladakh, and various Island Territories. This widespread adoption of GeM has played a pivotal role in achieving this significant milestone.

Advertisement

Moreover, the engagement of Defence PSUs on the GeM platform has not only streamlined procurement processes but has also facilitated sales, marking a notable shift in the procurement landscape of the Defence sector.

Through initiatives such as demand aggregation modules, GeM continues to enhance cost-effectiveness and efficiency in government transactions. By consolidating requirements for similar products across different organizations, GeM maximises the benefits of large-volume procurement for buyers like the Ministry of Defence, showcasing its commitment to revolutionising government procurement practices.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

3 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

3 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

4 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

4 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

4 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

7 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

19 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

19 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

19 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi in UAE LIVE: BAPS Temple to be Inaugurated by PM Modi Shortly

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. India's Indigenous Tank Engine Drive Gains Momentum Amidst German Hurdle

    Defence17 minutes ago

  3. Assam CM Calls For Unique Assam Model After 4 Congress MLAs Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago

  4. UAE में पहले हिंदू मंदिर के उद्घाटन समारोह में पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार

    21 minutes ago

  5. Bihar: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Patna Hospital, No Casualty Reported

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement