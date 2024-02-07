Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

DGCA slaps Rs 1.10 crore penalty on Air India for safety violations on long-range routes

Earlier this month, DGCA issued show-cause notices to both Air India and SpiceJet for failing to deploy pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions.

Business Desk
Air India safety violations
Air India safety violations | Image:Air India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

DGCA fines Air India: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India, citing safety violations in connection with flights operating on specific long-range routes. The penalty comes in the wake of a comprehensive investigation prompted by a voluntary safety report from an Air India employee, highlighting irregularities in flights on critical long-distance terrains.

In an official statement, the DGCA said, "Pursuant to the receipt of a voluntary safety report from an airline employee alleging safety violations of flights operated by Air India on certain long-range terrain critical routes, DGCA conducted a comprehensive investigation into the alleged violations."

Advertisement

The investigation revealed non-compliance by the airline, leading to the issuance of a show cause notice to the accountable manager of Air India Limited. The response to the notice was thoroughly examined, considering the stipulations under relevant statutory provisions and performance limits outlined by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

An Air India spokesperson said, “We disagree with the order issued by the DGCA. The issues raised were thoroughly examined by Air India along with external experts concluding that there was no compromise on safety, whatsoever. We are studying the order in detail and will review the options available to us including our right to appeal as well as taking it up with the regulator."

Advertisement

This penalty follows recent actions by the DGCA against IndiGo, which incurred a fine of Rs 1.20 crore for an incident where passengers disembarked onto the tarmac to consume food, drawing strong criticism from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Earlier this month, the DGCA issued show-cause notices to both Air India and SpiceJet for failing to deploy pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions. This move was prompted by the diversion of several flights due to dense fog at the Delhi airport between December 25-28, significantly impacting flight operations.

Advertisement

The safety violations in Air India's case relate to leased aircraft operations, which were found to be outside regulatory and OEM performance limits. As a consequence, DGCA has initiated enforcement action, imposing a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on the national carrier.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Gadkari issues clarification on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  3. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement