Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

First phase of Gujarat chip plant to be ready by early 2025: Micron CEO

The Indian-origin CEO addressed the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, his second summit in 6 months in Gandhinagar after Micron’s chip production unit announcement

Gauri Joshi
Micron CEO
Micron CEO | Image:Vibrant Gujarat
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Powering innovation: Sharing updates on India’s first semiconductor plant for made-in-India chips, President and CEO of American chipmaker Micron Sanjay Mehrotra said a phased construction of the project with Tata Projects for the facility has begun.

The first phase, which involves five lakh square feet planned facility, will be ready by early 2025, he said.

Underlining the significance of semiconductors in the arena of artificial intelligence advancement taking the main stage globally, he said memory is a key enabler of AI.

The company in June 2023 announced plans to build a world-class memory assembly and test facility in Gujarat, the first of its kind in India.

The Indian-origin CEO expressed gratitude to the central and state government “to make this investment possible.”

“Infact, I visited the facility just yesterday and the construction is coming along very nicely,” he said.  

The project aimed to create 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs, and the “hiring has already begun,” Mehrotra said.

The combined investment for both phases of the project is estimated to be $2.75 billion (Rs 22,540 crore).

Mehrotra said the investment has encouraged other investments, building momentum for manufacturing in India.

“We see our investment helping initiate a cluster of semiconductor investments, building momentum that will benefit India’s manufacturing goals,” he said.

Jeffery Chun, Global CEO of South Korean semiconductor component manufacturer Simmtech also announced a colocation investment with Micron.

Mehrotra lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for making India a global hub for semiconductors.

“(This) will be a huge economic driver for India’s future as India marches towards becoming the third-largest global economy,” he said, adding that the forum discusses opportunities for India to accelerate domestic manufacturing.

Speaking on the opportunity for semiconductors, Mehrotra said Vibrant Gujarat will also address the visionary ideas for India’s growth as a semiconductor power.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

