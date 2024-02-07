Advertisement

India's leading media outsourcing specialist, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions recently celebrated its 13th anniversary. The Chennai headquartered media outsourcing company started as a small team of just four members and has now almost 50 members cutting across the various teams and spread across the length and breadth of the nation.

“Over the years, Fourth Dimension (FD) has established itself as a market leader in representing news channels in four southern states namely Puthiyathalaimurai News ( Tamil ), V6 News ( Telugu ), Reporter TV ( Malayalam ) and Republic Kannada,” the official release of the company stated.

Fourth Dimension also represents the widely read Telugu newspaper – Velugu One of the key factors behind FD's success is its commitment to innovation and staying ahead of the curve.

Taking cognisance of the digital wave swept across the media houses across the world, the company has made significant investments in strengthening its digital capabilities, which has allowed it to effectively reach and engage with its target audience.

Apart from media outsourcing services, Fourth Dimension is well known for its pioneering media conclaves and summits, which have played a crucial role in evangelizing the media ecosystem in the southern region of India.

According to the company’s release, some of the flagship events organised by FD include the South India Media Summit, Digital Summit, Content Summit, and Television Summit. The expertise of FD in the southern media landscape has fuelled its expansion into consulting services.

