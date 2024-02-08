Genesys shares rise over 4% after Ayodhya’s map platform adoption

Advertisement

Way to history: Shares of Genesys International Corporation rose 4.39 per cent on Tuesday after their New India Map Platform was adopted as the official Map for Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Development Authority selected the Mumbai-based geospatial platform created by the homegrown player in mapping technology solutions company.

The Ayodhya Development Authority is gearing up to launch the Ayodhya Development Authority app on all platforms, Genesys said on Tuesday.

The New India map platform integrates 2D navigation and a 3D digital twin of the entire city of Ayodhya, Genesys said.

The Genesys Ayodhya map will provide optimal routes and locations, as well as special features for electric vehicles.

The project will also carry features like change detection which will enable authorities to track and monitor changes and rapid deployment of resources and infrastructure.

Sajid Mailk, the Chairman and Managing Director of Genesys said the adoption of the New India Map stack for the historic development is a testimonial to their map platform.

The company also has security applications on its platform for disaster management and emergency response.

The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,772.58 crore. Genesys International Corporation shares have given a return of 58 per cent in the last six months, nearly five times more compared to Nifty 50, which gave a 12 per cent return during the same period.