GMR Aero Technic signs MoU with Lufthansa for eco-friendly aircraft engine cleaning

Pacts for sustainability: GMR Aero Technic (GAT), the maintenance and repair operations division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Ltd (GACAEL), on Friday signed a pact with Lufthansa Technik AG (LHT). GAT has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the American aero structure manufacturer Spirit Aero System.

Energy-efficient engine cleaning

GAT and Lufthansa's MoU will see “Cyclean” technology being brought to India for aircraft engine cleaning system. Cyclean is known for saving water and fuel, and also cuts down on emissions by washing aircraft engines, the statement added.



As per the GAT statement, the pact was signed during "Wings India 2024" being organised by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry in Hyderabad from January 18-21.



GAT has collaborated with the German LHT to bring eco-friendly engine cleaning technology to Indian airports, for operators in the region, the company said.

Aircraft Nacelle component repair service

The MoU signed between GAT and Spirit Aero Systems, will witness an Aircraft Nacelle component repair service at the GMR Aero Technic Base Maintenance Facility in Hyderabad, said the company statement.

The collaboration establishes GMR Aero Technic's MRO as a one-stop destination for Nacelle repair services, the company added.

Partnership boost

Ashok Gopinath, President and Accountable Manager, GMR Aero Technic said, “The partnerships with Lufthansa Technik AG and Spirit Aero Systems exemplify our commitment to delivering exceptional value through innovation.”



With these augmented capabilities, the strategic move will position their MRO facility as a go-to hub for customers, he added.



Lufthansa Technik AG, based in Hamburg, Germany is a technical aircraft services provider for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft, their components and engines.



Around 4,500 commercially operated aircraft are currently under contract, accounting for around one in five commercial aircraft in the world.



Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of Wings India on Wednesday, Heiko Reit, Chief Commercial Officer of Lufthansa said it is pulling flight capacity from other countries to meet increasing demand from India,



Spirit AeroSystems is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas and is a key player in the commercial aeroplane, defence platform, and business/regional jet markets. It is present in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Malaysia, and Morocco, serving both original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket.