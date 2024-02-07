Advertisement

Airports and infrastructure giant GMR Group has partnered with IndiGo Airlines to form a digital consortium, which aims to reshape the Indian aviation landscape.

The partnership will bring the diverse strengths of GMR Group's infrastructure expertise and IndiGo Airlines' approach to air travel, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Focused on deploying cutting-edge technologies, the consortium will enhance operational efficiency, passenger experiences, and overall industry sustainability.

With the New-Delhi headquartered GMR Group and IndiGo as founding partners, the initiative launched in WINGS India 2024 aims to collaborate with multiple stakeholders of the aviation ecosystem.

Advertisement

The key objectives of the consortium include technological innovation, enhancing passenger services, achieving operational excellence, and embracing sustainable practices for minimal environmental impact.

SGK Kishore, Chief Innovation Officer of GMR Airports said the consortium serves as a testament to their commitment towards innovation, and leadership in the digital and emerging technology arenas.

Advertisement

“This initiative will harness digital technologies to create a future-ready and efficient aviation infrastructure in India,” he added.

GMR Group said it is investing in a spectrum of technologies, including computer vision, data sciences, blockchain, drone technology, smart tagging, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) as well as contactless technology and autonomous systems.

Advertisement

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Special Director in the CEO’s office at IndiGo said, “We are thrilled to launch this unique initiative, jointly with GHIAL. An aviation ecosystem, orchestrated in real-time using digital innovations, with the customer at its heart, has the potential to provide breakthrough experiences unparalleled anywhere else in the world.”

Notably, IndiGo has the largest share in the aviation market in India at over 60 per cent, followed by the Tata Group of airlines.