English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

GMR Group forms digital consortium with IndiGo Airlines for tech transformation

Focused on deploying cutting-edge technologies, the consortium will enhance operational efficiency, passenger experiences, and overall industry sustainability.

Business Desk
GMR Indigo
GMR Indigo | Image:GMR Indigo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Airports and infrastructure giant GMR Group has partnered with IndiGo Airlines to form a digital consortium, which aims to reshape the Indian aviation landscape. 

The partnership will bring the diverse strengths of GMR Group's infrastructure expertise and IndiGo Airlines' approach to air travel, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Focused on deploying cutting-edge technologies, the consortium will enhance operational efficiency, passenger experiences, and overall industry sustainability.

With the New-Delhi headquartered GMR Group and IndiGo as founding partners, the initiative launched in WINGS India 2024 aims to collaborate with multiple stakeholders of the aviation ecosystem.

Advertisement

The key objectives of the consortium include technological innovation, enhancing passenger services, achieving operational excellence, and embracing sustainable practices for minimal environmental impact.

SGK Kishore, Chief Innovation Officer of GMR Airports said the consortium serves as a testament to their commitment towards innovation, and leadership in the digital and emerging technology arenas. 

Advertisement

“This initiative will harness digital technologies to create a future-ready and efficient aviation infrastructure in India,” he added.

GMR Group said it is investing in a spectrum of technologies, including computer vision, data sciences, blockchain, drone technology, smart tagging, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) as well as contactless technology and autonomous systems. 

Advertisement

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Special Director in the CEO’s office at IndiGo said, “We are thrilled to launch this unique initiative, jointly with GHIAL. An aviation ecosystem, orchestrated in real-time using digital innovations, with the customer at its heart, has the potential to provide breakthrough experiences unparalleled anywhere else in the world.”

Notably, IndiGo has the largest share in the aviation market in India at over 60 per cent, followed by the Tata Group of airlines.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  2. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News27 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News29 minutes ago

  4. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement