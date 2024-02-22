English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Google to start manufacturing Pixel smartphone series in India: Report

Last year, Google revealed plans to manufacture Pixel phones within India, with the first domestically-produced devices expected to be available in later.

Business Desk
Google Pixel
Google Pixel | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Pixel manufacturing in India: Alphabet Inc.'s Google is set to start production of its Pixel smartphones in India by the next quarter, according to a report by Nikkei. The move underlines Google's intent to local manufacturing and aligns with its announcement at the 9th edition of the Google for India event last year.

During the event, Google revealed plans to manufacture Pixel phones within India, with the first domestically-produced devices expected to be available later this year. Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president of devices and services, disclosed the company's intention to partner with both domestic and international manufacturers for this endeavour. 

According to media reports, Google could potentially partner with Lava International Ltd, Dixon Technologies India, and Bharat FIH (the Indian arm of Foxconn Technology Group) to start manufacturing its flagship device in the country. 

Google’s latest Pixel 8  device is available in the Indian market from Rs 75,999 for the Pixel 8 and Rs 1,06,999 for the Pixel 8 Pro, these devices have been on sale since October 12, 2023.

Government’s initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive schemes, has attracted many global and local companies to start smartphone manufacturing in India. Google’s foray into Indian mobile manufacturing can be seen as an attempt to penetrate into one of the world’s biggest smartphone markets and leverage the lower cost of production alighting with China plus one policy of US giants. 

(With Reuters inputs)

February 22nd, 2024

