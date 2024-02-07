English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

H&M to sack nearly 600 employees, shut down a quarter of Spanish stores

Negotiations with unions are scheduled to commence in September, marking a critical phase in addressing the concerns raised by the CCOO union.

Business Desk
H&M store closures Spain
H&M store closures Spain | Image:H&M
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

H&M layoffs: Swedish fashion giant H&M has decided to shutter over 25 per cent of its stores in Spain, resulting in the potential layoff of up to 588 workers, according to a statement by the country's CCOO union. This decision positions H&M in direct competition with its Spanish rival, Inditex, the owner of Zara.

The company cited organisational, productive, and economic reasons for the collective layoffs, impacting 28 out of its 91 stores in Spain. The move comes as part of H&M's ongoing efforts to adapt to changing market dynamics and enhance operational efficiency.

Advertisement

Negotiations with unions are scheduled to commence in September, marking a critical phase in addressing the concerns raised by the CCOO union. The union expressed its reservations about the "aggressive" nature of the measures, advocating for alternative solutions that could potentially avert job losses.

H&M, globally known as the second-largest listed clothing retailer, faces stiff competition from Inditex, the parent company of Zara. The decision to scale down operations in Spain reflects H&M's commitment to navigating challenges and optimising its business model.

Advertisement

As of now, H&M has not responded to requests for comments on this strategic move. The closure of a significant number of stores and potential workforce reductions highlight the evolving landscape of the retail industry, with companies adapting to meet shifting consumer preferences and economic realities.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World11 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos14 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement