English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Honeywell partners with Analog Devices for automating commercial buildings

Honeywell plans to adopt the semiconductor co's single-pair Ethernet and software configurable input/output solutions in its building management systems.

Business Desk
Honeywell International
Honeywell International | Image:Honeywell
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

American automation and technology company Honeywell has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with semiconductor company Analog Devices to digitise commercial buildings.

The upgrade, which will be done without replacing the existing wiring, will bring the new technology to building management systems for the first time, the companies stated.

Advertisement

As part of the partnership, Honeywell plans to adopt Analog Devices' single-pair Ethernet and software configurable input/output solutions in its building management systems.

The single-pair Ethernet (T1L) by the semiconductor company enables long-reach Ethernet connectivity with the possibility of reusing a building’s existing wiring, thereby reducing installation time, and the cost incurred as well as reducing waste.

Advertisement

Suresh Venkatarayalu, Chief Technology Officer of Honeywell said the collaboration with Analog Devices would offer building owners the ability to upgrade and enhance their wiring without a significant upfront investment, and with less labour and environmental impact.

Single-pair ethernet complements existing Ethernet connectivity in building management systems, further bringing enhanced connectivity from the edge to the cloud and helping eliminate data islands and to better utilise assets.

Advertisement

Martin Cotter, senior vice president of industrial and Multi Markets and president of ADI EMEA region said the ADI technologies moving beyond factory automation and into Honeywell’s building management system will help customers reduce building energy consumption, thereby saving money, improving resiliency and helping meet emissions reductions goals.

The offering by Analog Devices, would in turn reduce product complexities by enabling Honeywell to build a single version of the product for different needs. This would allow for more future-proofed control and automation for when a building is remodelled, or requires change.

The speed of product installation will increase and also reduce inventory needs, thereby enabling easier and more affordable changes.

Advertisement

Notably, Honeywell is eyeing around 30 per cent revenue growth in the next few years from its Impact brand, which provides sustainable and digital solutions for Indian businesses - especially the MSME segment, their India Country President Ashish Modi told PTI.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement