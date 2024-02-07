Advertisement

American automation and technology company Honeywell has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with semiconductor company Analog Devices to digitise commercial buildings.

The upgrade, which will be done without replacing the existing wiring, will bring the new technology to building management systems for the first time, the companies stated.

As part of the partnership, Honeywell plans to adopt Analog Devices' single-pair Ethernet and software configurable input/output solutions in its building management systems.

The single-pair Ethernet (T1L) by the semiconductor company enables long-reach Ethernet connectivity with the possibility of reusing a building’s existing wiring, thereby reducing installation time, and the cost incurred as well as reducing waste.

Suresh Venkatarayalu, Chief Technology Officer of Honeywell said the collaboration with Analog Devices would offer building owners the ability to upgrade and enhance their wiring without a significant upfront investment, and with less labour and environmental impact.

Single-pair ethernet complements existing Ethernet connectivity in building management systems, further bringing enhanced connectivity from the edge to the cloud and helping eliminate data islands and to better utilise assets.

Martin Cotter, senior vice president of industrial and Multi Markets and president of ADI EMEA region said the ADI technologies moving beyond factory automation and into Honeywell’s building management system will help customers reduce building energy consumption, thereby saving money, improving resiliency and helping meet emissions reductions goals.



The offering by Analog Devices, would in turn reduce product complexities by enabling Honeywell to build a single version of the product for different needs. This would allow for more future-proofed control and automation for when a building is remodelled, or requires change.

The speed of product installation will increase and also reduce inventory needs, thereby enabling easier and more affordable changes.

Notably, Honeywell is eyeing around 30 per cent revenue growth in the next few years from its Impact brand, which provides sustainable and digital solutions for Indian businesses - especially the MSME segment, their India Country President Ashish Modi told PTI.